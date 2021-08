The Accreditation Council for Genetic Counseling is pleased to announce the results of its organizational leadership elections. ACGC is the accreditation board for graduate programs in genetic counseling. Molly McGinniss MS, CGC, was elected to serve as President, and Sylvia Mann MS, CGC, and Jennifer Eichmeyer MS, CGC have been elected to serve on the Board of Directors. The ACGC Board of Directors works diligently to further the mission of the organization by exploring areas of challenge and opportunity for genetic counselor graduate education, as identified by training programs and other key stakeholders, to inform standards, policies, and procedures.