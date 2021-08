I took a devil-may-care approach and grabbed another hunk of ticket stubs. These have no theme and no specific time frame attached to them. Just when you think, "wow that show was a minute ago" a newer stub shows up. I also didn't take out the wrestling, plays, and other stuff. This is all entertainment that has impacted many of our lives so I thought you might want to review it and compare and contrast it with where you were at in your life.