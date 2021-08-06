Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Observations From Buccaneers Training Camp No. 11

By Zach Goodall
Posted by 
AllBucs
AllBucs
 4 days ago

Editor's note: This story has been updated as Friday's training camp practice was Tampa Bay's eleventh of the preseason. The story previously said it was practice No. 10, however, it was the tenth practice open to the public.

The eleventh practice of Buccaneers training camp 2021 is in the books, as Tampa Bay approaches the one-week mark before its first preseason game of the season against Cincinnati.

The Bucs didn't spent too much time running team drills, but focused on special teams at the beginning of practice before conducting plenty of individual and one-on-one scenarios. The offense also trained on Hail Mary passes and clock management before breaking off into the final period, which included 11 vs. 11.

AllBucs was in attendance for Friday's practice and compiled the observations, news, notes and quotes below.

Tryon is impressing everyone

Head coach Bruce Arians and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles raved about first-round rookie edge defender Joe Tryon earlier this week. AllBucs could see why on Friday, and so could fellow outside linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaquil Barrett.

Both Pierre-Paul and Barrett praised Tryon after the conclusion of practice for the work he has put in with the team this offseason, Pierre-Paul going as far to call Tryon "amazing" and "the difference maker" for the Buccaneers' edge rush.

Tryon took the field for some reps with Barrett and Pierre-Paul, working with the starters in unique packages that included three edge rushers. He created pressure on numerous reps, including a near-would-be sack on Blaine Gabbert from the right side of the defensive front following a sturdy long-arm pass rush move.

Bowles indicated that Tryon could drop into coverage from his role earlier this week, but stressed that he will primarily rush and set the edge. That being said, we saw Tryon drop back several times on Friday. On one rep, Tryon aligned as a nickel cornerback and blitzed from the hashes - closing in on the backfield very quickly.

Rough day for Succop

Buccaneers starting kicker Ryan Succop, to put it lightly, didn't look like the starting kicker during practice No. 10. Succop went 3-of-7 in field goal drills that AllBucs observed, going 1/1 from 27 yards out, 0/2 from 32 yards, 1/1 from 37 yards, 0/2 from 42 yards, and 1/1 from 47 yards.

The Buccaneers signed Succop to a three-year contract extension worth $12 million this offseason after he earned the starting job in 2020 training camp. He held down the role nicely last year, going 28-of-31 on field goal attempts and 52-of-57 on extra points.

It's tough to imagine Succop's job is in any danger following one rough outing, but at the same time, kicks of the lengths he missed from should not be tough to convert - especially considering his salary. Look for Succop to bounce back in the coming days at camp.

Vaughn shows off improved receiving skills

Meeting with media after practice, running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn acknowledged his offseason training regimen being primarily focused on his pass-catching abilities.

You could tell that was the case by his performance on Friday.

AllBucs saw Vaughn make two impressive catches on Friday: A high-effort, diving reception in the flats, and a catch while sliding in a goalline situation throughout team drills as well.

Vaughn seems like the likely candidate for Tampa Bay's No. 4 running back role at this point, and will need to showcase versatility in his second pro season in order to take snaps away from the trio that is Ronald Jones II, Leonard Fournette, and Giovani Bernard. He seems to be on the right track.

Trask struggles, Kinley nearly intercepts two of his passes

Rookie quarterback Kyle Trask hasn't had an issue picking up the Buccaneers offense, earning a comparison to Andrew Luck from Arians earlier in the offseason for the mental side of his game.

We'd just like to see more precision and zip from the Bucs' second-round pick.

Trask struggled quite a bit on Friday, as some passes were wobbly and inaccurate from routes on air through team drills. In particular, Trask had two interceptions dropped by undrafted rookie cornerback Cameron Kinley in 11 on 11, one being an overthrow toward the left hash and the other being underthrown toward a comeback route on the right boundary.

Trask won't be rushed onto the field for Tampa Bay anytime soon and has time to continue developing his game on his side. Ideally, he'll limit the near-turnovers and continue to improve upon the physical aspect of his game in order to catch up with the reads he is correctly making.

Hudson is our favorite for TE4 spot

Each time AllBucs has observed Bucs practice this offseason, tight end Tanner Hudson has stood out positively. He did the same on Friday while working with the second and third team offenses.

Hudson isn't doing anything overly special, per se, but has been a dependable safety valve for the backup quarterbacks in team drills by consistently getting open over the short-middle of the field and catching passes. He did that at least three times on Friday, and did much of the same dating back into the summer.

As of right now, Hudson should sit comfortably ahead of Jerell Adams, Codey McElroy and De'Quan Hampton for Tampa Bay's No. 4 tight end role, barring any setbacks or stellar showings from his competition in the preseason.

Another day, another interception from Cockrell

Defensive back Ross Cockrell continues to make "wow" plays throughout training camp, tallying yet another interception and bringing his camp count to at least six.

Cockrell, a nickel cornerback aligning at safety due to depth issues once again, jumped an out-breaking route during 7 on 7 and made a leaping interception in a congested area with a cornerback and receiver making contact as well.

Entering training camp, Tampa Bay's starting secondary was seemingly locked in with Carlton Davis III, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead leading the way. But it is impossible to ignore how productive Cockrell has been in camp, as well as his much-needed versatility. Tampa Bay could be forced to hand Cockrell a starting role should one of the above players not meet expectations by week one.

Important quotes

"[It was] a pretty solid day. A lot of it was for younger players to get some more reps, so next week when they get their chance, they can put good things on tape. And I thought the starters-on-the-starters was pretty solid today." - head coach Bruce Arians on Friday's practice

“Joe is going to be amazing. He’s doing stuff that I’m looking at and thinking, ‘Man, I wish I would of knew that when I was a rookie.’ He’s doing amazing stuff out there. Me and (Shaquil Barrett) were just talking about him on the sideline while watching him go at it with the tools. I told Shaq, ‘He’s going to be the difference maker for us.’ He’s been moving since day one when he got here. From there to now, he’s been moving tremendously. He just has to stay on his feet. I had that problem myself.” - edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul on rookie Joe Tryon

"I don't think people got to know how close they got later in their careers. It wasn't as adversarial as everybody thought it was. When you're two guys in the stature they're in, they're about the only guys you can talk to. So, yeah, I think it speaks a lot about Tom. It was his idea to get us all up there. We've got a couple of coaches going up Saturday for some other guys, and the rest of us will go up Sunday and we'll all come back Sunday night." - head coach Bruce Arians on Tom Brady attending Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame enshrinement

“It’s amazing man, just to see their leadership and the way that they go about their business on a daily basis. It’s just amazing to be a part of and then try to take anything from them because they have been doing this [for] really long at a high level. You want to try to do whatever you can to imitate any of that type of success – it’s just been amazing to watch. I’m happy that I was able to play with Peyton [Manning], and I’m happy I’m able to play with Tom [Brady] and win a Super Bowl with both of them is pretty awesome as well. Hopefully we keep working, doing what we have to do so we can be in the same position as last year.” - edge rusher Shaquil Barrett on playing with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning after they joined new teams

"All those guys I want to see in a game. They've kind of seen the same offense over and over so they should be able to diagnose it a little bit better than they're diagnosing it. For those guys – the fourth, fifth corner; fourth, fifth safeties; fourth, fifth linebackers, inside [and] outside; the same thing offensively – there's a bunch of competition that I want to see in games. I've seen enough practice, I just want to see it in games now." - head coach Bruce Arians on the backup cornerback competition

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason updates, and other news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
80
Followers
221
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Cockrell
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Codey Mcelroy
Person
Kyle Trask
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camp No#American Football#Succop Buccaneers#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians: 'Our offense just stinks'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reportedly cussed out his offense following an underwhelming practice last week, and head coach Bruce Arians had little good to say about that portion of his roster on Monday. "After a day off, our offense just stinks," Arians told reporters, according to Mike Florio...
NFLPewter Report

Arians: Bucs DT Vea Needs To Shed Weight

Bucs DT Vita Vea is always going to be one of the biggest human beings on a football field. At nearly 350 pounds, Vea can look lethargic at times when he’s moving – until the whistle blows. Then he’s a whirlwind of devastating power and shocking agility for a mega-sized defensive tackle.
NFLFanSided

Buccaneers: Ross Cockrell in a perfect position to start in 2021

Ross Cockrell could be a significant change for the Buccaneers on defense in 2021. As nice as it may be for the Buccaneers to copy their roster from the Super Bowl and use it in week one against the Cowboys, Bruce Arians and his staff are more intelligent than that.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Three Buccaneers Return to Practice on Monday

A small handful of Buccaneers returned to the practice field at AdventHeath Training Center on Monday, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic: Starting left tackle Donovan Smith and reserve outside linebackers Quinton Bell and Cam Gill. Smith, a seventh-year pro, was absent from Tampa Bay's previous two practices for...
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Buccaneers Activate TE Cameron Brate from PUP List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated tight end Cameron Brate from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, the team announced on Monday. Brate was placed on the list with an undisclosed injury prior to the beginning of training camp in July and has yet to practice since mandatory minicamp in June. Tanner Hudson had stepped into Brate's role throughout camp thus far and impressed as a target in the middle of the field.
NFLNFL

Training Camp Buzz: Tom Brady to play in Buccaneers' preseason opener

The 2021 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL. Tom Brady...
NFLbucsnation.com

Bruce Arians unhappy with offense after Monday’s practice

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is not one to use “coach speak” all that often, if ever. He’s quite literally known for being the type of coach that will say what’s on his mind, which is exactly what he did on Monday in response to what he saw from his offense during practice.
NFLPosted by
AllBucs

Whitehead Misses Buccaneers Practice on Tuesday

The return to practice, seemingly, was brief for Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead. Whitehead, a fourth-year Buc, was absent from training camp practice on Tuesday. Whitehead had returned to the fields on July 31 after beginning the preseason on the COVID-19 reserve list. Prior to that, Whitehead did not partake in offseason training activities as he recovered from surgery on a tear in his shoulder, suffered in the NFC Championship against Green Bay in January.
NFLUSA Today

Bruce Arians: 'Everybody will play' in Bucs' preseason opener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will finally get some game action when they host the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday night for their first preseason contest of 2021, and fans will get to see all of their favorite players, at least for a bit. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians confirmed Monday that “everybody...
NFLbucsreport.com

What are the Odds that Tampa Bay Repeats?

It was back in 2002, after a healthy 48-21 win over the Oakland Raiders, that Tampa Bay last tasted Super Bowl glory. Then a certain QB by the name of Tom Brady came along and shook things up. It would be fair to say that prior to Brady’s arrival things...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.

Comments / 0

Community Policy