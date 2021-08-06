Cancel
Volga, SD

Volga withstands Crofton's late surge to advance

By Editorials
Mitchellrepublic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolga’s 11 hits edged it past Crofton (Nebraska) 3-2 at the Class B state amateur baseball tournament on Friday at Cadwell Park. Volga was ahead 3-0 after the seventh, but Crofton (Nebraska) scored its first two runs in the bottom of the eighth to give themselves what seemed to be a chance to steal this game. The BlueJays however couldn’t manage to get a hit in the ninth inning as they had two ground outs and a fly out to end the game.

