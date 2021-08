You’re probably of the opinion that home workouts can’t compare to your fancy gym routine. However, if you have the right equipment at home, home workouts can be even more effective than your usual gym routine. People who are too shy or self-conscious to exercise in front of others will benefit most from a home workout. Plus, the pros far outweigh the cons. Not only do you save time, but you also save a lot of money. The best thing is that you don’t even need to set up a fancy home gym, all you need are a few basic items. In order to make it easier for you, we’ve put together a simple guide on how to choose the right equipment for your home workouts.