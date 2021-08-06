Cancel
Schunk announces new vice president of Toolholding and Workholding Sales

By Heather Hall
Design World Network
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchunk announces the promotion of Michael Gaunce to V.P. of Sales, Toolholding and Workholding. Michael joined Schunk in 2012 as a sales support engineer with a background in the specialized industry of magnetic workholding and material handling. In his time at Schunk, Michael has broadened his knowledge and skill set to include all forms of workholding devices in the manufacturing industry.

#V P Of Sales
