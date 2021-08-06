Schunk announces new vice president of Toolholding and Workholding Sales

Triad Goodwill Promotes Director of Marketing to Vice President of Marketing. GREENSBORO, NC – Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc. (Triad Goodwill) is excited to announce the promotion of Teresa Smith, Director of Marketing, to Vice President of Marketing, effective Monday, July 4 2021. Smith has been with Triad Goodwill since October 2018. In her new role, Smith will direct the duties of development, community relations, marketing, advertising, and volunteer functions for the organization. She will also continue to oversee the Marketing department, serve on the Senior Leadership Team (SLT), and act as Triad Goodwill’s primary spokesperson to the media.