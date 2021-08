Allen was traded to the Bucks from the Grizzlies on Friday in exchange for Sam Merrill and two future second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The Grizzlies were seemingly trying to move Allen before having to make any sort of decision on his contract when he becomes a restricted free agent in the summer of 2022. Regardless, Allen will provide nice depth on the wing for the Bucks, whose bench looked quite thin during the playoffs. Allen saw 25.2 minutes per game last season and averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. There's potential for him to see that kind of run in Milwaukee while backing up Donte DiVincenzo and Khris Middleton, though Allen will have to fight off Pat Connaughton and Rodney Hood for reserve wing minutes.