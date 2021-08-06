Lakers sign forward Trevor Ariza
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Trevor Ariza, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Entering his 18th NBA season, Ariza owns career averages of 10.5 points (.352 3P%), 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals through 1,094 games (758 starts) with New York, Orlando, Houston, New Orleans, Washington, Phoenix, Sacramento, Portland, Miami and the Lakers. He currently ranks fifth among active players in steals, totaling 1,615 career takeaways.www.insidehoops.com
