Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers sign forward Trevor Ariza

InsideHoops
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Trevor Ariza, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka. Entering his 18th NBA season, Ariza owns career averages of 10.5 points (.352 3P%), 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals through 1,094 games (758 starts) with New York, Orlando, Houston, New Orleans, Washington, Phoenix, Sacramento, Portland, Miami and the Lakers. He currently ranks fifth among active players in steals, totaling 1,615 career takeaways.

www.insidehoops.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Trevor Ariza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#The Los Angeles Lakers#Basketball Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAKingsport Times-News

McClung signs with Lakers

Mac McClung’s basketball plans took a detour Thursday. However, it didn’t take him long to get his NBA deal. After not being selected in the NBA draft — which consists of two rounds and 60 total picks — the former Texas Tech and Georgetown star from Gate City wasted little time in signing as a free agent with the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Metta Sandiford-Artest: ‘I was in the Jordan, Kobe, LeBron and Duncan era, Jordan would average 50 if he wanted to’

Former NBA player Metta Sandiford-Artest revealed how many points he thinks Michael Jordan would average in today’s game. “More than James Harden,” Artest said. “I was at the Jordan era. I was in the LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant], [Tim] Duncan, and I was at the tail end. I’ve played with these guys. I’ve seen all the 3-point balls go up.
NBAFanSided

LeBron James’ message to Carmelo Anthony prior to joining Lakers

Newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers, Carmelo Anthony, revealed what LeBron James said to him during free agency. The Los Angeles Lakers, much like they did last offseason, made huge splashes on both the free agency and trade markets. Shortly after they acquired star point guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards, the Lakers secured a one-year deal with free agent Carmelo Anthony to join his friend, LeBron James, for the first time in his career.
NBACBS Sports

NBA free agency: Lakers to sign Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore and Wayne Ellington to one-year deals, per reports

The Los Angeles Lakers are signing veteran wings Trevor Ariza and Kent Bazemore and sharpshooter Wayne Ellington to one-year deals, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Yahoo's Chris Haynes, respectively. Ariza, Bazemore and Ellington are all returning to Los Angeles for their second stints with the Lakers. Ariza won a championship in purple and gold during the 2008-09 season, an outcome the Lakers hope to repeat. Ellington joined on later, for the 2014-15 campaign, and Bazemore was there just before that in 2014.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Pacific Notes: Clippers, Paul, Ariza, Lakers, Howard

The two-year, $21.6MM commitment the Clippers made to Reggie Jackson, including a $10.38MM cap hit next season, will have major tax implications for the team, Bobby Marks of ESPN tweets. After accounting for new contracts for Jackson and Kawhi Leonard, who is expected to sign for the maximum, the Clippers’ tax bill is projected to be $95MM. Taking into account both salaries and tax penalties, the cost of the roster will be $265MM, says Marks.
NBAYardbarker

Did Kyle Kuzma take a shot at the Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers finished their blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards this week. In return for Russell Westbrook and three future second-rounders, the Lakers sent out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma and the draft rights to Isaiah Jackson. Kuzma, who was LA’s longest tenured player at one point,...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Analyst Says Only A '2-3 Zone' Can Stop The Lakers Superteam

With the Milwaukee Bucks officially crowned as the reigning NBA Champions, the race for next season's title has already begun. Naturally, contending teams looked to the offseason to make signings and pull of trades in an effort to make their team better, and the Lakers have been identified as one of the biggest winners.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Carmelo Anthony reacts to signing with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made big waves in the NBA when they traded for Russell Westbrook before free agency even started. On Tuesday, they made more noise when they signed Carmelo Anthony and Malik Monk. Melo had been with the Portland Trail Blazers and will now join forces with LeBron...
NBAHot Hot Hoops

Free agents the Miami Heat should target to complete their roster

The Miami Heat have made three additions — snagging Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker and Markieff Morris — to their roster, retained trade deadline acquisition Victor Oladipo as well as re-signing sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmon, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven. Miami also extended star guard Jimmy Butler to...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Look: Kyle Kuzma Reveals His Favorite Lakers Teammate

Taking the court with NBA superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, fifth-year forward Kyle Kuzma has had some pretty incredible teammates. But when asked about his favorite Lakers teammate of all time, the recently-traded baller gave an answer you might not expect. Opening up for fan questions while on...
NBACBS Sports

NBA free agency 2021: 10 players still in limbo, including Dennis Schroder, Lauri Markkanen and Josh Hart

Some people will tell you that NBA free agency is over. I will tell you that free agency is over if you're a casual. If you really care about the NBA, you might be too busy binge-watching summer league to keep track of the players who are still unsigned a full week in. Here are 10 names that are still on the board, starting with the guy who appears to have lost the big game of point guard musical chairs.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Trevor Ariza Reveals How Russell Westbrook Helped Recruit Him To The Lakers

After an extremely disappointing and underwhelming finish in the 2021 playoffs, Lakers President Rob Pelinka went to work. Over the course of a few days, they made a number of big-time moves, including the acquisitions of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Wayne Ellington, and more. And while Pelinka and the rest...
NBAYardbarker

Just Behind Cavs' LeBron James And Lakers' Kobe Bryant And More Than Thunder's Kevin Durant, Nuggets' Carmelo Anthony And Hornets' Chris Paul In Points Per Game? Remember Danny Granger's 2009 Season?

How could an Indiana Pacers fan forget the season Danny Granger had in 2008-09? The All-Star forward averaged 25.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and was a force on the defensive end averaging 1.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. The Pacers had not had a player average more points than that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy