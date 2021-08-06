Education Department Announces 'Final Extension' Of Student Loan Payment Freeze

This past week, many who are struggling financially cheered the Biden administration’s decision to extend eviction protections for a month. But with coronavirus economic relief for federal student loans set to expire Sept. 30, many are now sounding the alarm on the issue: Without a final decision from the Biden administration on another freeze on federal student loan payments, those in debt could have to go back to making their monthly payments, and interest rates — which are set at zero percent under the protections — could rise.