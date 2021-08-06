Cancel
Education Department Announces 'Final Extension' Of Student Loan Payment Freeze

By Clare Lombardo
waer.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, the U.S. Department of Education announced that federal student loan payments will remain on pause through the end of January. Loan payments, interest accruals and collections of defaulted federal student loans have all been on hold since the start of the pandemic — first thanks to the CARES Act, then due to extensions from former President Donald Trump, former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and President Biden.

