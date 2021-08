Funding to provide housing for homeless, including families, veterans and seniors RIVERSIDE – Riverside County received an award of $25.5 million in funding through the state’s No Place Like Home program. The funds will create 119 units of permanent supportive housing for individuals with severe and persistent mental illness who are homeless, chronically homeless or at-risk of homelessness. The housing units will be embedded within four affordable apartment communities that will be newly constructed. Construction of units is expected to begin in 2022. “Riverside County remains steadfast in our commitment to taking an active role in addressing homelessness within our most vulnerable populations,” Karen Spiegel, 2nd District County Supervisor and Chairperson, said. “In additio.