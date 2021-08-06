Cancel
Lynchburg, VA

Eight Freshmen to Join Men's Soccer

Cover picture for the articleGyuwon “Josh” is a 5-8 forward from Lynchburg, Va. He was born in Seoul, South Korea but grew up in Lynchburg, Virgnia. He then moved to the Kansas City area in 2013 where he graduated from North Kansas City High School. Josh has spent the majority of his recent soccer career in the Sporting KC system. He has played for the U-15, U-17 and U-19 squads, tallying 11 goals. Josh enrolled in Temple early in the winter of 2021 but did not see the field. He plans to major in finance at Temple.

