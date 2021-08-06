Reminder to Read the Newly Released August Monarch Press

Welcome to the August edition of the Monarch Press. Typically, this is a month with less news to report, but certainly not this year. As has been the case for some time, there is so much going on in our world and in our beautiful city. Just as we were enjoying getting back to some normalcy, now we are dealing with rising COVID cases again and a return to the indoor mask mandate. We encourage you to help us #VaccinateGoleta and to stay informed about how to keep you and your loved ones safe. On a positive note, great progress is being made in our City on so many fronts. We hope you will take time out read through some of the highlights here in the Monarch Press. We also invite you get involved in our transition to District Elections. Go to DrawGoleta.org to learn how to draw your suggested district boundaries online or on paper! Finally, best of luck to all of our students, parents, and educators as you head back to school. Thanks for being such a great, supportive community. Stay safe and be well. #GoodLandGoodPeople.