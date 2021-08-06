Cancel
Graham County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Graham by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 15:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 243 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Bonita and Fort Grant.

alerts.weather.gov

