Spirit Airlines’ multiday travel meltdown continues as passengers seethe. ‘I am truly sorry,' CEO says.

By Michael Laris
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe massive disruptions that have inconvenienced, angered and stranded tens of thousands of Spirit Airlines passengers since last weekend continued Friday, with the budget carrier again canceling more than 40 percent of its flights. That is something of a rebound from the lowest points of Spirit’s meltdown — when 50...

Aerospace & Defense
94.5 PST

An Open Letter to Spirit Airlines; Please Shut Down

How am I supposed to have a hot girl summer when I can't even get to my destination?. I should have known what I was getting myself into when I booked my flight to Miami with Spirit Airlines. Despite all the horror stories about the airlines having poor customer service, bumpy rides and employees with terrible attitudes, I still took a chance and booked with them. Mainly because of their cheap ticket prices.
TravelTODAY.com

Alcohol monitoring, fights over masks, canceled flights: What’s going on with air travel?

This week, the Federal Aviation Administration asked airports to monitor how much alcohol passengers are served while waiting for their flights. This comes as the number of physical confrontations on commercial flights has skyrocketed, with flight attendants having to subdue travelers who sometimes aggressively refuse to wear masks. Meanwhile Spirit Airlines has left passengers furious after canceling hundreds of flights. In this week’s Sunday Focus, NBC’s Ali Vitali looks into the current state of air travel.Aug. 8, 2021.
Lifestyle
The Independent

Airline passenger criticised for dumping inflight meal in plane aisle

A picture of an airline passenger who dumped their rubbish-loaded inflight meal tray in the plane aisle has drawn criticism.The photo shows the traveller’s tray on the floor, loaded with an uneaten baguette and empty cups and containers, with the area around it covered in tissue, bits of plastic and other rubbish.It was uploaded to Reddit with the caption: “Man dumps his food into the aisle after he ate what he wants”.The anonymous male passenger’s actions drew the ire of Reddit users.“That's literally an emergency hazard!” wrote one.“As someone who flies (‘flew’ cause Covid) a lot, this makes me feel...
Lifestyle
Best Life

10 Secrets Flight Attendants Will Never Tell You

So much of flying happens behind the scenes. There's a whole world of protocol, rules, secrets and codes that even the most seasoned travelers often know nothing about. The more you know about air travel, the safer you'll be in making future decisions. Read on to learn more about what flight attendants aren't telling you.
Lifestyle
Best Life

20 Secret Perks For You at Major Airports

Although taking a vacation can be a major stress-reliever, the prospect of spending hours milling about a crowded gate is rarely a highlight of anyone's trip. Thankfully, the experience has been getting much better thanks to a slew of incredible airport perks. From tropical gardens to indie movie theaters, several airports around the world are stepping up their game in the hopes of luring weary travelers to their decked-out terminals. While frequent fliers are likely well aware of these tricks of the trade, the average traveler probably isn't. With that in mind, we've collected a list of some of the best airport perks out there. (Keep in mind things are in flux due to COVID and some of these may not be valid this year; check with the airport directly.)
Public HealthSFGate

Say goodbye to that in-flight cocktail

Routes: COVID-19 variant threatens travel, Spirit's woes continue, plus United, Delta, AA, more. Aug. 6, 2021Updated: Aug. 7, 2021 1:49 p.m. In this week’s news, the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant could set back the recent reopening of international travel; domestic travelers face vaccination requirements for more typical tourist activities, starting in New York and Palm Springs; United Airlines requires shots for all employees; Spirit Airlines’ wave of flight cancellations will continue into next week; study predicts the full revival of business travel is still many months away; the FAA urges airports to crack down on “to-go” alcohol sales to passengers; Delta adds another San Jose route and scraps same-day standby fee; American offers passengers free TikTok access; Alaska Airlines enhances in-flight food service; international route news from Delta, WestJet, American and Turkish Airlines; Lufthansa offers “Sleeper’s Rows” to long-haul economy fliers for a surcharge.
Cincinnati, OHWCPO

Travelers frustrated by airline flight changes

CINCINNATI — Airlines are surprising customers weeks, or even days, before flights, changing itineraries, flight times, connections or even connecting cities. The changes are causing vacationers to wonder why it's happening. Jon Myers is planning a fall trip with friends to Colorado, and he found a great fare on an...
Industry
CNN

3 major US airlines will not mandate shots for their unvaccinated workers

(CNN) — The CEOs of Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines say they are not requiring unvaccinated employees to receive the shot, breaking with United Airlines' mandate that workers get vaccinated by October 25 or face getting fired. In an internal memo obtained by CNN, Southwest Airlines CEO...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Spirit’s Flight Cancelations Catch The Attention Of The DOT

The nightmare at Spirit Airlines is showing signs of easing. Over the past week, thousands of flight cancelations have left tens of thousands of passengers stranded and Spirit’s reputation in tatters. Now, as recriminations start flying, the US Department of Transport is weighing in and monitoring Spirit’s response to the cancelations fiasco.
IndustryTravelPulse

American CEO Explains Why the Airline Is Not Requiring Vaccinations

In the wake of both United Airlines and Frontier Airlines announcing new policies for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations of employees – United’s under threat of job termination – American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said there’s a simple reason why he’s not requiring passengers or staff to be vaccinated. It’s too much.
Chicago, ILaudacy.com

WATCH: Pilot’s epic pre-flight speech to anti-maskers is priceless

(Audacy) — A video of a Southwest Airlines pilot giving a feisty pre-flight speech to passengers aboard a Chicago-bound plane has gone viral. The pilot, jokingly referred to as Captain Phillips in the three TikTok videos, gave a speech about the mask mandate, which was delivered more casually than one may expect — especially when matching the scathing words with his light tone.

