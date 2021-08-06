Wally Kennedy: Johnny Carino's operating Famous Dave's ghost kitchen

Not everyone is aware of this, but Joplin has a Famous Dave’s option.

Famous Dave’s of America is a chain of barbecue restaurants primarily located in the Midwest, serving pork ribs, chicken, beef brisket, and several flavors of barbecue sauce. We do not have a Famous Dave’s restaurant per se. What we have is a Famous Dave’s ghost kitchen that is operating out of the Johnny Carino’s restaurant at 137 N. Range Line Road.

Ghost kitchens function almost exclusively as a kitchen for delivery and pickup, giving customers online access to most of Famous Dave’s menu. It’s a way for the fans of Famous Dave’s barbecue to feel more confident about their personal safety during this pandemic.

In late 2020, Famous Dave’s agreed to co-brand its barbecue restaurants with units of the Johnny Carino’s casual Italian chain under a 25-site expansion deal with Carino’s parent company, Bluestone Hospitality Group. The company also is a franchisee of Famous Dave’s.

This appears to be a long-term arrangement.

The manager of the Johnny Carino’s told me the ghost kitchen has been getting more and more business via Grubhub and other delivery services since its opening in mid-June, particularly for weekend deliveries. He said the restaurant is preparing most everything on the Famous Dave’s menu, including in-house smoked brisket, ribs and chicken. Some Famous Dave’s menu items — the ribs and some sandwiches — can be ordered in the restaurant.

I have a friend who discovered this delivery option and was quite pleased with the results.

The manager also told me that Johnny Carino’s, like most every other restaurant in the Joplin market, took a hit during the pandemic, but that conditions now are getting better for the restaurant. All sections of the restaurant are fully open.

Here’s some backstory on Famous Dave’s. It was started by Dave Anderson, an Ojibwe-Choctaw resident who served as the head of the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs from 2004 to 2005. The first Famous Dave’s restaurant opened near Hayward, Wisconsin, in 1994. The restaurant chain recently reported that it has 180 locations in 33 states.

Sales tax holiday

Don’t forget that this weekend is Missouri’s tax-free weekend. The annual sales tax holiday started on Friday and ends Sunday. During this time, certain back-to-school purchases such as clothing, school supplies and computers are exempt from sales tax.

If you have questions about the things that are exempt from the sales tax, you should check out the “Back to Schools Sales Tax Holiday” website operated by the Missouri Department of Revenue. The website does a good job of covering the topic.

Here’s an example of what you will find: Each article of clothing, or pair of shoes, must have a taxable value of $100 or less. Watches, jewelry, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, ties, headbands or belt buckles are not included and will be taxed.

A laptop, desktop or tower computer system that consists of a central processing unit, random access memory, a storage drive, a display monitor and a keyboard are included in the state-tax-free weekend. You can also pick up items that are used with a computer, such as a disk drive, memory module, compact disk drive or printer. Personal computers and computer devices cannot exceed $1,500. Items explicitly listed as non-tax-exempt by the DOR include cameras, cellphones and furniture.

School supplies are considered any item that students use in a standard classroom, but they cannot exceed $50 per purchase.

You do not have to be a Missouri resident to take advantage of the sales tax holiday. Kansas does not have a tax-free weekend.

Retailers are expecting clothing sales this year to go through the roof because so little shopping for back-to-school clothes occurred at this time last year because of the pandemic. Last year, it was all about desks, headphones and masks.

The National Retail Federation estimates that families will spend an average of $849 on back-to-school items this year, which is about $60 more than last year. College students and their families are expected to spend an average of $1,200. Back-to-school shopping, a key indicator for the economic recovery that is underway, is forecast to set a record this year, topping $37 billion.

Construction site

The earth moving at 3124 N. Range Line Road is for the construction of a Metro Appliance store. A commercial construction permit application for $2 million was filed with the city in June by the general contractor, Eoff & Associates.

The permit is in plan review because of ongoing discussions about whether a street should be constructed along that stretch of Range Line.

If you are looking for what appears to be some high-quality dirt, this site would be a good place to look. For details, call 417-839-8880.