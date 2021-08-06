NEO to honor Charles Banks Wilson's birthday

Charles Banks Wilson news@joplinglobe.com

MIAMI, Okla. — The tower on the campus of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College will chime 103 times at noon today in memory of artist and former faculty member Charles Banks Wilson, who was born Aug. 6, 1918.

Wilson began teaching night classes at NEO in 1943 and later became chair of the art department, which he established in 1946 and continued to oversee for 16 years. His life-size portraits of Will Rogers, Sequoyah, Jim Thorpe and Robert Kerr hang in the Oklahoma Capitol, and his murals depicting Oklahoma history encircle 110 feet of the Capitol dome.

After Wilson died in 2013, NEO formally dedicated the Charles Banks Wilson Art and Cultural Education Center in Kah-Ne Hall to showcase the artist's legacy for future generations. The 15,000-square-foot building includes classrooms, art studio, computer lab, the American Indian Center for Excellence and a gallery featuring Wilson's paintings and drawings. The gallery is open during normal business hours and is free to the public.

In 2017, the Charles Banks Wilson estate gifted $1.1 million to NEO to support artists and art education. To contribute to the Charles Banks Wilson endowment, contact the NEO Development Foundation at 918-540-6023 or go to neo.edu/foundation.