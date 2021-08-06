Immunizations, vaccinations for all ages key for health, longevity

In this Dec. 15, 2020, photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I.ap file David Goldman - staff, AP

Despite COVID-19 dominating every facet of life and the health care industry’s continued struggle to get people vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus, people should not forget about the all-important childhood vaccinations that already exist and have kept children safe and healthy for decades.

For proof, pick up any history book. Diseases once common in the United States and beyond — polio, measles, diphtheria, whooping cough, German measles, mumps and tetanus, to name a few — are prevented by vaccinations. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one of the most historically deadly diseases, smallpox, no longer exists today thanks to a timely — and much appreciated — vaccine.

Over the years, vaccines have prevented outbreaks and saved millions of lives, hence their importance, said Dr. Beth Garrett, Freeman Children’s Clinic pediatrician — particularly when it comes to children.

“Kids are vulnerable,” she said. Without vaccines, some very terrible diseases “would just devastate kids, even kill them. Unfortunately, I’ve actually seen vaccine-preventable illnesses” in youngsters, she said, ranging from the chicken pox to meningitis. All of these illnesses are preventable. If left untreated, they could produce health complications.

Ongoing vaccinations “keep children healthy, and they keep children in their activities, with their families, and help them grow up healthy and strong,” Garrett said.

Plus, today’s vaccines are far more advanced than the shots administered by needle back in the 1970s or 1980s; in other words, no more so-called “pucker marks” left on the upper right or left arm.

“The nice thing about the vaccines that we get today is that, in the 1980s, the vaccines that I got weren’t very refined. There were more side effects — fever, body aches and chills. But now the vaccines that we get today are (more) refined and have more positive responses. I want to call them ‘smart vaccines.’ Overall, the kids do really well.”

National Immunization Awareness Month is an annual observance held in August to highlight the importance of vaccination for people of all ages. Vaccines, Garrett said, are one of the most vigorously tested elements found in modern medicine today.

“There is nothing more studied before we give a vaccine to a child,” she said. She’s seeing this played out with child vaccinations against COVID-19.

“All of my parents are so anxious to get their kids their COVID vaccine, and they’re getting a little frustrated that it hasn’t been approved,” Garrett said, “but that’s not surprising because they’ll want to study that really well before it’s ever put out for public use for children.”

When it comes to child immunizations, Garrett and her colleagues follow the standard “birth-to-18” immunization schedule supported by both the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics, in which a certain number of vaccines are given to combat a certain number of diseases — hepatitis B, influenza and the measles, for example. These shots are given from birth to 15 months. Additional shots, including annual booster shots, are given in intervals between 18 months and 18 years of age, ensuring the child remains safe from the unseen dangers that float in the air around them as they go about their daily lives.

Children are born with immune systems that can recognize germs and produce proteins, or antibodies, to fight them off. The first time a child is infected with a specific germ — such as the measles — the immune system will produce antibodies specifically designed to kill the invading germs. This takes time, however, and sadly a child can grow ill during that initial exposure. Should the child survive, the immune system will remember that specific germ, and should it enter the body a second time, antibodies can be produced quickly enough to stave off a second bout of illness.

For centuries, there was no way to prevent a child from becoming sick that first time. Fingers were crossed in hopes the child’s immune system proved strong enough to stave off the disease. But that all changed when vaccines were invented. By containing weakened germs, the vaccines trick the body’s immune system into remembering and quickly manufacturing antibodies. So, thanks to today’s vaccines, a child can be protected without having to get sick when first exposed to the measles or whooping cough.

“I don’t like for babies to cry,” she said, when asked if it’s tough at times to listen to a small baby or young child cry when given a vaccine shot, “but I would rather they cry from a vaccine than crying because I have to do a lumbar puncture.” The latter is a procedure that could happen should an unvaccinated child become sick. Unvaccinated children, she said, are at higher risk for diseases like meningitis, because their bodies may not be strong enough to fight off the disease.

Vaccines aren’t just for babies and children, Garrett said. “We want to make sure (adults) get their yearly flu vaccines, and as we get older, there is the shingles vaccine. and something else you’ll want to think about in case you’re traveling is your travel vaccines.”

Overall, when it comes to vaccinations for either children or adults, Garrett has a simple message to parents and the public alike — “vaccines are safe, vaccines are effective and vaccines saves lives.”