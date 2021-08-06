Monaco held by visiting Nantes 1-1 in French league opener

MONACO (AP) — Monaco has been frustrated in a 1-1 draw with Nantes in the French league’s season-opening game. Desperate defending earned the visitor a point as Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont saved from Aurelien Tchouameni with the ball ricocheting around the penalty area. Gelson Martins stretched to reach Brazilian defender Caio Henrique’s cross for the opener in the 14th minute, but Jean-Charles Castelletto equalized for Nantes in the 42nd with a header to a corner. Martins came closest in a second half of few chances before Lafont saved from Tchouameni. Paris Saint-Germain visits Troyes on Saturday and defending champion Lille plays on Metz on Sunday.