Speaking for one’s self
“Nothing about us without us” is one of the primary principles of the disabled community: a group of people historically disenfranchised from not only the decisions that determine the paths of our lives, but the narratives that describe them. It’s a disconnect that’s clearly visible in discussions of autism, where autistic writers have been concentrated in the field of memoir, and the research and scholarship responsible for situating us in larger context are overwhelmingly dominated by non-autistic voices.www.bostonglobe.com
