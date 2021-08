Aquaculture in Africa has so far has seen limited success. Even so, international donors and aid agencies continue to fund the nascent industry. This sector is attractive because of its potential to contribute to increased food production in emerging economies while reducing the pressure on wild fisheries. Aquaculture is the fastest-growing food production sector globally. The United Nations Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) targeted the eradication of extreme poverty and hunger, improvements in child mortality, improvement in maternal health, disease prevention, promotion of gender equity, and empowerment of women. Aquaculture in Africa can complement other efforts aimed at moving the continent towards these goals.