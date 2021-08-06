Saints camp subplot centers on new faces at defensive tackle

Cancel
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints defensive tackles Malcolm Roach and Shy Tuttle say they see the humble beginnings to their NFL careers as an asset as they see to take over as starters this season. The Saints will enter the regular season missing their top three interior defensive linemen from 2020. Malcom Brown was traded. Sheldon Rankins left for the New York Jets in free agency and top returning interior defensive lineman David Onyemata is facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy. That’s put a spotlight during training camp on the young players looking to fill the void.

