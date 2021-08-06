Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB suspension...Lamar Jackson back...Oilers extend Nurse

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Oakland A’s outfielder Ramón Laureano was suspended for 80 games without pay by the commissioner’s office Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The commissioner’s office said Laureano tested positive for Nandrolone in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension is effective immediately. The 27-year-old Laureano, from the Dominican Republic, is hitting .246 with 14 homers and 39 RBIs in 88 games this season.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jevon Carter
Person
Darnell Nurse
Person
Ramón Laureano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edmonton Oilers#Ap#Oakland A#Major League Baseball#The Buffalo Bills#The Brooklyn Nets#The Phoenix Suns#Clippers#Nhl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Maryland’s Governor Has A Message For Lamar Jackson

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan had a message for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Tuesday surrounding vaccinations against COVID-19. Per a report, Jackson isn’t vaccinated. The news came about when the Ravens placed the superstar quarterback on the COVID list. He won’t be able to return to Baltimore’s practice until this coming weekend.
NFLPosted by
Baltimore magazine

Brian Billick Talks Lamar Jackson and the 2021 Ravens

There aren’t many people who follow the Ravens with as much expertise and keen insight as their former Super Bowl-winning head coach, Brian Billick. He was inducted into the Ravens Ring of Honor in 2019, and in 2020 he published a book, The Q Factor, that in part chronicled the franchise’s decision to draft a talented quarterback named Lamar Jackson. It also delves into Jackson’s progression in his first couple years in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.
NFL247Sports

CBS Sports says Lamar Jackson building Hall of Fame resume

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is just 24 years old and has only been in the league for three seasons, but some are already discussing what his legacy could end up being in the history of the game. NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks recently listed five Hall of Fame candidates under the age of 30 and put Jackson on the list, alongside Patrick Mahomes and others.
NFLFanSided

Ravens: CBS Sports says Lamar Jackson should demand $43 million

In the NFL, quarterbacks get paid fairly well. On Friday, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen agreed to a six-year contract extension that is worth $258 million with a $150 million guaranteed. The extension gives Allen an average salary of $43 million per year and makes him the NFL’s second-highest-paid quarterback.
NFLNBC Sports

John Harbaugh: No hurry to get Lamar Jackson extension done

Josh Allen’s six-year contract extension with the Bills set a new bar for quarterback deals around the league and it was of particular note to those in Cleveland and Baltimore. Allen’s fellow 2018 first-round picks Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson are also up for new contracts that could be impacted...
NFLPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Mural Of Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson To Promote Peace

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For many young people, sports athletes are like heroes. But here in Baltimore, they’re a symbol of community and peace. In response to recent gun violence that’s been plaguing our city, a new mural stands in the Charles North area featuring one of our very own, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, throwing up a peace sign. The mural is part of a nationwide tour called Stop Gun Violence. The work is curated by international artist Kyle Holbrook. If you’d like to check it out, the mural is located off North Howard Street in the Charles North area.  
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still undecided on COVID-19 vaccine despite getting virus twice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson still is undecided on receiving the COVID-19 vaccine despite being infected with the virus twice in the past eight months. "I just got off the COVID list," Jackson said after Monday's practice when asked if he would get the vaccine, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "I got to talk to my team about this and see how they feel about it. Keep learning as much as I can about it. We'll go from there."
NFLUSA Today

Bucky Brooks names Lamar Jackson as future Hall of Fame candidate

The Baltimore Ravens have a star on their hands in quarterback Lamar Jackson. The fourth-year signal caller has shown the NFL that he’s here to stay, breaking countless records and leading Baltimore to a 30-7 regular season record as a starter. After causing some controversy earlier in the offseason regarding...
Louisville, KYUSA Today

University of Louisville to build statue of Lamar Jackson

Before being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Lamar Jackson had an extremely successful career at the University of Louisville that saw him break numerous records while carving up defenses. The school is going to continue to recognize Jackson’s college achievements, as Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra told “The...
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Lamar Jackson Gives Update on His Contract Situation

As Ravens training camp kicks off, Lamar Jackson's contract situation still hangs above the Under Armour Performance Center. Jackson joined "The Lounge" podcast Monday and gave an update. He said he is having some direct contract talks with General Manager Eric DeCosta, the man he affectionately nicknamed "Every Dollar Counts."
NFLNBC Sports

Lamar Jackson not sure if he's going to get Covid-19 vaccine

Lamar Jackson told reporters on Monday he was frustrated over his second bout with Covid-19 in less than a year but in his first comments since coming off of the Reserve/Covid-19 list said he was still weighing whether or not he would get vaccinated. His first bout, which came during...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Has Blunt Response To Holdout Suggestion

As the Baltimore Ravens start training camp for the 2021 season, quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract situation remains a story line. Jackson is eligible for an extension, but thus far none has materialized. Naturally, this has led to some whispers that the 2018 first-round pick could hold out at some point.
NFLFanSided

3 players Ravens should extend with Lamar Jackson’s money

The 2018 NFL MVP will soon get his money. In the meantime, the Baltimore Ravens’ front office may want to address these three players first. The Baltimore Ravens are one of only four teams in the league to currently make the playoffs at least three consecutive years. It’s one of the top organizations in the NFL and three-year quarterback Lamar Jackson has been a bright spot.
NFLCBS Sports

Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Lands on COVID list

The Ravens placed Jackson (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports. Jackson sat out Week 12 of last season after testing positive for the virus, and it appears he may have done so again at the start of this year's training camp. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jackson didn't practice Wednesday as the NFL was in the process of investigating a COVID-related case. It's likely related to Gus Edwards turning back a positive test, so Jackson's stay on the reserve list will indicate whether he did as well. While Jackson stays away from the Ravens, Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley will handle QB reps.
NFLCBS Sports

Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Absent from practice

Jackson is absent from Wednesday's practice due to a "COVID-related case the league is still trying to process," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 last November and missed a game against the Steelers, but he returned to action the following week and proceeded to guide Baltimore to five straight wins and a playoff berth. He has apparently tested positive for the virus again, but there's been no official move to place him on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Ravens are left with Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley as their quarterbacks for the first practice of training camp.
NFLfantasypros.com

Lamar Jackson earliest return date is Friday

Jackson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday and has yet to join his team in practice. He is one of fantasy football's premier players, and the team added WR Sammy Watkins and used a first-round pick on WR Rashod Bateman. Early returns on both WR's have been positive. We know that Jackson will produce points running the ball, but this season is his best opportunity to grow as a passer.
NFLESPN

Baltimore Ravens' 53-man roster projection: Who is backing up Lamar Jackson?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens open training camp on July 28 at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland. The Ravens finished the 2020 season 11-5, which placed them second in the AFC North. Baltimore has reached the playoffs for the past three seasons. The Ravens return 20 starts from last season's team as well as head coach John Harbaugh and coordinators Greg Roman (offense), Don "Wink" Martindale (defense) and Chris Horton (special teams). Here is a 53-man roster projection:

Comments / 0

Community Policy