MLB suspension...Lamar Jackson back...Oilers extend Nurse

NEW YORK (AP) — Oakland A’s outfielder Ramón Laureano was suspended for 80 games without pay by the commissioner’s office Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The commissioner’s office said Laureano tested positive for Nandrolone in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension is effective immediately. The 27-year-old Laureano, from the Dominican Republic, is hitting .246 with 14 homers and 39 RBIs in 88 games this season.www.wcn247.com
