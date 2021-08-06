MLB suspension...Lamar Jackson back...Oilers extend Nurse

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson still is undecided on receiving the COVID-19 vaccine despite being infected with the virus twice in the past eight months. "I just got off the COVID list," Jackson said after Monday's practice when asked if he would get the vaccine, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "I got to talk to my team about this and see how they feel about it. Keep learning as much as I can about it. We'll go from there."