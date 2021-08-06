Almond Flour Pizza Crust
Low-carb, keto-friendly, and gluten-free, this almond flour crust satisfies pizza cravings for a variety of dietary restrictions without sacrificing deliciousness. One area where alternative pizza crusts can vary from traditional crusts is flavor. Yeast is a key ingredient that helps traditional pizza crusts rise. Because it doesn’t rise with gluten-free flours, it often gets omitted from diet-friendly recipes. However, if you want to get as close to the taste of a real-deal NYC slice, we recommend adding a touch of yeast for flavor. If you don’t have any, just skip it! This recipe works just fine without it.www.thekitchn.com
