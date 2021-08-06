Cancel
NFL

Jets place Lewis on exempt/left squad list, Fant activated

 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets placed guard Alex Lewis on the exempt/left squad list a day after he walked off the practice field with what coach Robert Saleh said was a head injury. The team also announced Friday it activated offensive tackle George Fant from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The 29-year-old Lewis was entering his third season with the Jets. He took a pay cut in the offseason and was expected to be the backup at left guard after the Jets drafted Alijah Vera-Tucker with the No. 14 overall pick. Fant was New York’s starter last season at right tackle, but could be looking at a backup role after the Jets signed Morgan Moses in late-June.

