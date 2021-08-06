Consumer News: Midlands gas prices down, Virgin Galactic re-opens ticket sales to the edge of space and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If your weekend plans include filling up your tanks for that last summer road trip, prices at the pump are down. Right now, drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.81 a gallon. That’s down 2 cents in the past week, but about 5 cents higher than a month ago, according to GasBuddy. Last year, Columbia drivers were filling up their tanks for just $1.86 a gallon. The cheapest gas in Columbia is priced at $2.64 a gallon, while the most expensive is $3.07. Nationwide, the average price per gallon stands at $3.16.