Wisconsin State

Republican issues subpoenas for Wisconsin election info

By TODD RICHMOND - Associated Press
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The head of the Wisconsin Assembly's elections committee has issued subpoenas for election materials, including ballots and voting machines from two counties in what she calls a “top-to-bottom” investigation of the 2020 presidential results. Republican state Rep. Janel Brandtjen has promised that she will launch a comprehensive examination of ballots cast in the presidential election. She said Friday that she has issued subpoenas for election materials from Milwaukee and Brown counties. Former President Donald Trump has been pressuring Wisconsin Republicans to take a closer look election results in the state that Joe Biden won by about 20,000 votes. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has launched his own investigation. The Legislative Audit Bureau also is reviewing the results.

