Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California's Jenson Brooksby, 20, into Washington semifinals

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jenson Brooksby has beaten 11th-seeded John Millman 6-1, 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the Citi Open in his debut appearance at an ATP 500 event. Brooksby is a 20-year-old from Sacramento, California, who is began the year ranked outside the top 300 and is now 130th. That makes him the lowest-ranked semifinalist at the hard-court tournament in Washington since John Isner in 2007. Brooksby has not dropped a set this week. His semifinal opponent will be No. 5 seed Jannik Sinner of Italy. Sinner is a 19-year-old who beat Steve Johnson of the U.S. in straight sets Friday.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Washington, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Five things you didn't know were in the infrastructure bill

Washington (CNN) — The Senate's massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure package marked a big bipartisan achievement after months of negotiations. The legislation, which still needs to be passed by the House, would provide $550 billion in new federal spending over five years. The new investments would reach far beyond the traditional...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind won't seek reelection in Wisconsin

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), one of only seven House Democrats representing a district carried by former President Trump last year, will not seek reelection next year, two Democratic sources familiar with his plans said Tuesday. Kind's decision to retire is a blow to Democrats' efforts to retain their historically narrow...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy