Memphis, TN

Harris English maintains 2-stroke lead at TPC Southwind

By PHIL STUKENBORG - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Harris English shot a 5-under 65 on Friday at TPC Southwind to hold onto the lead in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational. English withstood strong challenges from Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer to hold the top spot at 13-under 127. Smith had a 62 that required only 18 putts, tying a PGA Tour record for fewest putts in a round. Ancer shot a bogey-free 62, his tour-leading 14th bogey-free round of the season. Ian Poulter, Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns were 10 under. Louis Oosthuizen and Bryson DeChambeau were 9 under. DeChambeau missed the Tokyo Olympics last week because of a positive test for COVID-19.

