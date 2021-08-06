palmtreeprince continues his story on "Let Me Know" [Music Video]

Erose releases an extremely powerful single called "Unrealistic," a song filled with gracefully poetic words that spill out of her soul over a heavenly production. Erose debuts her first single after her mixtape, Stuck, that was released in 2019. Although she always had endless talent and that is demonstrated through her previous tracks, we most definitely see her growth through songwriting and the production. She beautifully pieces the words together lyric after lyric, creating a wish list about what she wants in love and in a partner, as her smooth voice effortlessly reaches all of our hearts. Storytelling is clearly her forte, as she rhymes most of the words and sings them in a tranquil way, forming an intriguing sequence. The catchy hook further gravitates us towards this song as she repeats the words "unrealistic." The production is perfectly chosen as it starts off with soft guitar-strings, and gets more strong as the song progresses into harsher lo-fi sounds, creating more passion in this song. Press play if you're feeling hopeless about love and want to feel more hopeful.