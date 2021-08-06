palmtreeprince continues his story on "Let Me Know" [Music Video]
The love story continues on the new single "Let Me Know" by palmtreeprince. After the release of his debut EP Come Find Me back in 2020, palmtreeprince has been on a tear with his singles. Tracks such as "Lo Siento" and "'bout us" have created a huge sense of appreciation for his signature pop-dance sound and anticipation for the places he can take this sound in the future. Working closely with producer LVAE, palmtreeprince has created a whole world for us to experience that has only evolved over time.earmilk.com
