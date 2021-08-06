Cancel
Dynamo Dresden, 1860 Munich win in German Cup; Bayern waits

 4 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Dynamo Dresden and 1860 Munich have reached the second round of the German Cup but Bayern Munich is having to wait. Bayern’s game against Bremer SV was called off due to coronavirus infections among the fifth-tier team’s squad. Their game was rescheduled to Aug. 25. Julius Kade scored late to seal a 2-1 win for Dresden over second-division rival Paderborn. Third-tier side 1860 upset Darmstadt 5-4 on penalties after their game finished scoreless after extra time.

