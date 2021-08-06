Dynamo Dresden, 1860 Munich win in German Cup; Bayern waits

The first round match in the DFB Cup between the five-league club Bremer SV and FC Bayern Munich has been rescheduled. According to the DFB on Thursday, the match will now take place on 25 August (8.15 pm in the F. A. Z. live ticker for the DFB Cup, on Sport 1 and Sky) in the Weserstadion in Bremen. Due to corona cases and subsequent quarantine measures at Bremer SV, the game originally scheduled for Friday had been postponed. The draw for the 2nd round of the DFB Cup will be drawn on 5 September in the Sportschau. < / p> < p class="atc-TextParagraph" > Meanwhile, VfB Stuttgart will have to do without Tanguy Coulibaly and Nikolas Nartey as well as attacker Sasa Kalajdzic in their cup match on Saturday against BFC Dynamo (15.30 clock in the F. A. Z. live ticker for the DFB Cup and on Sky). All three players have already tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week. In addition, the injured Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Chris Führich, Orel Mangala, Lilian Egloff, Naouirou Ahamada and Momo Cissé are missing. Captain Wataru Endo is also with the Japanese national team at the Olympic Games. < / p> < p class="atc-text paragraph" > Borussia Dortmund also had to cancel a planned public training session last Tuesday after defender Thomas Meunier and midfielder Julian Brandt tested positive for the virus. TSG Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt also recently registered an infection in the team.