Halsey announces one-night-only digital global performance of ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

In a collaboration of cinematic proportions, Trent Reznor has joined Danny Elfman to reinvent the composer’s song “True,” marking the first time Elfman has worked with another musician on one of his own songs. “True” was originally released in June on Elfman’s second solo album, Big Mess, which dug into a similar dark, industrial-metal style as Reznor’s band, Nine Inch Nails. On the new version, Reznor shares lead vocal duties with Elfman over the dissonant, abrasive track. “To do it with Trent was a real surprise and a treat,” Elfman says of the duet. “He’s always been a big inspiration to me, not to mention he has one of my all-time favorite singing voices.” After pivoting his focus to film scoring in recent years, Reznor won his second Oscar earlier in 2021 for scoring the film Soul alongside Jon Batiste and his scoring partner, Atticus Ross. Elfman’s work will next be featured in the upcoming Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, out March 25.