Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Halsey announces one-night-only digital global performance of ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalsey just unveiled another new way to experience her upcoming album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. After previously announcing an IMAX “film experience” set to the music of the album, the singer has now announced a one-night-only “global performance experience.”. The digital performance, presented by Moment House,...

q957.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Atticus Ross
Person
Halsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Performance#Abc Audio#Imax Theaters#Imax#Moment House#Momenthouse Com Halsey#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MusicKerrang

Halsey teases new Nine Inch Nails-produced music in woman/god trailer

Halsey has shared a brand-new trailer for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’s epic accompanying film – and with it comes a proper idea of what to expect from the Nine Inch Nails-produced record. The unmistakable instrumentation of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross can be heard underneath Halsey’s...
Moviesthemusicuniverse.com

Halsey releasing hour-long IMAX film

Halsey will release an hour long film documenting the making of her fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. IMAX Experience: Halsey Presents If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power will premiere in select IMAX theaters in the US on Wednesday, August 25th, and internationally on Thursday, August 26th, for one night only.
Boston, MAPosted by
FUN 107

Halsey’s Haunting New Movie to Play in Boston For One Night Only

Halsey is not holding back in 2021. Not only has she had a baby and prepped for the upcoming release of her fourth album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, but Halsey has also somehow made time to create a haunting film of the same name that will hit theaters across the world for just one night later this month.
Theater & DanceVulture

BTS Hits Those Faith Evans High Notes Covering “I’ll Be Missing You” in the BBC Live Lounge

Who let these angels on Live Lounge? Oh, wait — it’s just BTS descending onto the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge to cover “I’ll Be Missing You.” The Diddy, Faith Evans, and Sting track is a tribute to the one and only Notorious B.I.G., whom BTS has cited as one of their rap inspirations. The boys — V, Suga, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, and Jungkook — were in perfect harmony from vocals to denim to cowboy boots, wearing all-American looks for their turn on BBC Radio 1. They also performed their hit “Dynamite” and their latest summer single, “Permission to Dance,” which just reached No. 1 on the Billboard “Hot 100,” following “Butter.” Above, watch them throw back to summer 1997 with “I’ll Be Missing You.”
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Halsey: Pregnancy has amplified new album’s themes

Halsey says the themes of their upcoming new album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ have been “amplified” by pregnancy. The 26-year-old singer and partner Alev Aydin welcomed their first child Ender Ridley into the world in July and the entire experience has influenced the songs which are about “mortality and everlasting love”.
MusicNME

Listen to Trent Reznor and Danny Elfman’s new version of ‘True’

Trent Reznor has contributed to a new version of Danny Elfman‘s single ‘True’ – you can listen to it below. The joint reimagining by the Nine Inch Nails frontman and the legendary composer marks the latter’s first-ever collaboration. “This is the first duet/collaboration I’ve ever done in my life, so...
Musicq957.com

Ed Sheeran to celebrate 10th anniversary of debut album with special London concert

Ed Sheeran will perform his debut album + (Plus) in its entirety next month at a special concert in London. The multi-million-selling album, which was originally released September 9, 2011, helped start Ed on his path to superstardom, thanks to singles like “The A Team” and “Lego House.” The gig at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire will take place September 2, and it’ll mark Ed’s first time playing that venue, which holds just 2,000, since 2011.
Musicstarradiovegas.com

Finneas Drops ‘A Concert Six Months From Now’ From Upcoming Album

Finneas is releasing his very own solo album this fall. The producer and songwriter dropped the first single, called “A Concert Six Months From Now,” in a COVID-haunted video. The 24 year-old singer announced forthcoming album Optimist will drop on October 15. “Hope you enjoy, I can’t wait for you...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Surprise! Lizzo Announces Cardi B as Feature on New Single ‘Rumors’

Lizzo has lifted the lid on the guest feature on her upcoming single ‘Rumors’ – and it’s none other than Cardi B. The ‘Truth Hurts’ chart-topper revealed the news of the seismic link-up moments ago. She trumpeted confirmation of the incoming collaboration by way of a creative video call with...
Behind Viral VideosInternational Business Times

BTS’ 'MIC Drop' Remix Reaches Over 1 Billion Views On YouTube

It looks like there is no stopping BTS when it comes to achieving one milestone after another, as their old hit, “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix),” reached over one billion views on YouTube nearly four years after its release. Three years and eight months after it was uploaded to YouTube...
Video Gameslaconiadailysun.com

Ariana Grande to earn more than '$20m' for virtual Fortnite concert

Ariana Grande will reportedly rake in more than $20 million (£14.4 million) for her virtual in-game concert on 'Fortnite'. The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker will be performing songs as part of the 'Rift Tour', which kicks off on Friday (06.08.21). A trailer dropped earlier this week showing off her skin,...
MusicVulture

Film-Score Titans Danny Elfman, Trent Reznor Collaborate on ‘True’

In a collaboration of cinematic proportions, Trent Reznor has joined Danny Elfman to reinvent the composer’s song “True,” marking the first time Elfman has worked with another musician on one of his own songs. “True” was originally released in June on Elfman’s second solo album, Big Mess, which dug into a similar dark, industrial-metal style as Reznor’s band, Nine Inch Nails. On the new version, Reznor shares lead vocal duties with Elfman over the dissonant, abrasive track. “To do it with Trent was a real surprise and a treat,” Elfman says of the duet. “He’s always been a big inspiration to me, not to mention he has one of my all-time favorite singing voices.” After pivoting his focus to film scoring in recent years, Reznor won his second Oscar earlier in 2021 for scoring the film Soul alongside Jon Batiste and his scoring partner, Atticus Ross. Elfman’s work will next be featured in the upcoming Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, out March 25.
Celebritieskiss951.com

Chris Evans Responds To Lizzo’s ‘Bundle Of Joy’ Pregnancy Rumor

In the latest development of Chris Evans and Lizzo’s pregnancy saga, the Avenger is apparently pretty ecstatic about news of their “little bundle of joy,” and Lizzo made a TikTok update about his response. Yesterday (August 1), Lizzo posted a follow-up video captioned, “OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP!...

Comments / 0

Community Policy