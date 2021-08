GUNS N' ROSES performed a reworked version of the song "Silkworms" during its concert Tuesday night (August 3) at Boston's Fenway Park. "Some of you might have heard this under another name, but this is really kind of absurd to try this," singer Axl Rose said while introducing the track. "Wasn't that funny? And they don't even know the joke yet. Okay, this is called 'Absurd'."