Saint Louis, MO

Remembering Larry Giles: Memorial Event this Saturday

By Building Arts Center
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry Wayne Giles (November 1, 1947 – June 12, 2021) was a pioneering architectural salvage expert and historic preservationist who founded the National Building Arts Center. Born in St. Louis, Larry grew up in the city’s West End neighborhood, Maplewood, and the Los Angeles, California area. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1967 and was sent to the I Corps Tactical Zone in South Vietnam. He turned down an opportunity to attend Officer Candidate School and spent much of his time in general infantry before securing an assignment to the Combined Action Program. A helicopter crash ended his military service, and, after a five-week hospitalization, Larry returned to the United States and retired as a sergeant. Larry’s experiences in Vietnam moved him to question the rationale for the war, and he participated in several anti-war protests in the following years.

