Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

UT's Julia Grosso leads Team Canada to gold in women's soccer at Tokyo Olympics

By Maeve Ashbrook
Posted by 
KVUE
KVUE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ok8B_0bKIFSfR00

A University of Texas at Austin Women’s Soccer player is now an Olympic gold medalist. Midfielder Julia Grosso scored the winning penalty kick in the women’s soccer championship in Tokyo leading Team Canada to the gold.

Team Canada faced Sweden in the women’s soccer finals on Day 14 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After a 1-1 draw, Canada went on to win 3-2 in penalty kicks.

This is the first time Team Canada has won gold in women’s soccer. The team won bronze at the Rio 2016 and London 2012 Olympics.

Grosso is a senior at UT, but she’s originally from Vancouver. She’s not only Texas Soccer’s first-ever Olympic medalist, but first-ever Olympian, according to UT’s website .

The team sent Grosso a video message following the big win.

“Jules, we are so proud of,” the team said in the video. “Congratulations! Way to knock a ball 12-yards with pace to win a gold medal for your country. Absolutely fantastic.”

During her time at UT, Grosso was named Big 12 Conference Co-Freshman of the Year, a member of the Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Team and United Soccer Coaches Third-Team All-American.

Grosso also made the Canada Senior Women’s National Team for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Comments / 0

KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
City
London, TX
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Grosso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Ut#Team Canada#University Of Texas#Austin Women S Soccer#Texassoccer#Texas Soccer#Olympian#Preseason#Conference Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
FIFA
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
SportsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Rocks Her Leotards Like No Other! See Her Best Gymnastics Uniforms

Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee is a powerhouse in the gym — and her skills have earned her a silver medal with the rest of Team USA, a gold medal in the all-around competition and a bronze medal for her showing on the uneven bars. While the Minnesota native kills it at the Tokyo Olympic Games (and other world and national competitions she participates in), she does it in style while wearing the coolest leotards. There’s nothing like having a great work uniform, right?
AnimalsClick2Houston.com

'Rave horse' Mopsie rages in Olympic dressage freestyle

A high-stepping equine with an uncanny sense of rhythm and flow is taking the internet by storm. Suppenkasper (USA) the horse, or "Mopsie" to his friends, quite literally rode to the beat of his own drum in the individual dressage competition at the Tokyo Olympics. View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1421347563232497664?s=20.
CarsBirmingham Star

Tokyo 2020 sponsor Toyota pulls Olympics TV ads

Tokyo [Japan], July 19 (ANI): The Tokyo 2020 Olympics has suffered a major commercial hit as sponsor Toyota won't air Olympics-related TV ads and its president won't attend the opening ceremony on July 23. The announcement by Japan's biggest automaker just before the Friday kick-off of the Games in Tokyo...
classicfm.com

Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony: Every piece of music played at the event

Music has been at the heart of Olympics Opening Ceremonies since the first modern games in 1896. And while Tokyo 2020 has been wrapped in controversy, there is some spectacular music scoring today’s ceremony. After being postponed for a year, Tokyo 2020 finally graced our screens on Friday 23 July,...
Sportsabccolumbia.com

Dawn Staley, A’ja Wilson earn gold with Team USA in Tokyo

TOKYO — For the second time, Dawn Staley and A’ja Wilson are champions together. With all due respect to the 2017 National Championship, this latest one came on a slightly bigger stage. Saturday night, the US women’s national team — led by Staley — topped host nation Japan 90-75 in...
Tokyo OlympicsCNN

Where to visit Olympics venues in Japan

(CNN) — There's nothing like watching the Olympics on TV to give you a major case of wanderlust. Despite the mostly empty stadiums -- spectators were banned -- athletes from around the world have still been able to awe us, and with the beautiful scenery of Japan as backdrop. The...
BasketballScarlet Nation

WBB: Staley and Wilson lead USA to Gold

Dawn Staley and A’ja Wilson helped lead Team USA to a record seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal. The Americans held off upstart Japan 90-75 for their 55th consecutive Olympic win. The Japanese gave the Americans fits in their first meeting in the group stage. Japan makes up for its lack of size with three-point shooting, a frenetic pace, and crisp, efficient cutting and passing. But the Japanese have no answer for the Americans’ size.
Posted by
360 Magazine

Sha’Carri Richardson Faces Olympics Suspension

American sprinter, Sha’Carri Richardson, has been suspended from the Olympics for one month. Sha’Carri Richardson has recently been drug tested and found positive for marijuana usage. As such, she faces a one month suspension from the Olympics- threatening the sensational sprinter’s involvement in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her suspension is set to begin June 28th, 2021.
Societycitywatchla.com

LGBTQ Athletes Win More Medals at the Olympics Than Nearly 200 Other Nations

While the United States finished with the most medals in the end, Team LGBTQ gained the most from the Olympic Games in Tokyo. “Team LGBTQ,” as they’ve been dubbed, had more athletes at the Games than 190 of the 206 participating Olympic squads — 205 from different countries or independently-participating territories (such as Puerto Rico and American Samoa), and one team made of refugee athletes.
EducationNBC Philadelphia

Two L.A. Universities Put Their Arch-Rivalry Aside in Japan

The following content is presented by Nissan. It does not reflect the work or opinions of the NBC stations news staff. Click here to learn more about Nissan. In our Thrills in Tokyo series, we’ll highlight some of the summer Olympics biggest competitions. More than just focusing on the teams, we’ll look at the colleges from which these athletes hail. This is the first article in the series.
Colorado Springs, COFOX21News.com

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum hosts Tokyo Games Fan Fest

COLORADO SPRINGS — Olympic fever is heating up this week in Olympic City USA with a four-day Fan Fest celebrating the Tokyo Olympic Games. The free event is open to the public and will take place outside of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum from Thursday, July 29 through Sunday, August 1.
SportsThrillist

Here Are All the Olympic Medals Team USA Is Bringing Home from Tokyo

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are over. After more than two weeks of competition, the teams from around the world and the medals they racked up during the games are heading home. Team USA led the medal count throughout the Summer Olympics and is taking home more medals than any other country and more gold medals than any other country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy