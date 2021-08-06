UT's Julia Grosso leads Team Canada to gold in women's soccer at Tokyo Olympics

A University of Texas at Austin Women’s Soccer player is now an Olympic gold medalist. Midfielder Julia Grosso scored the winning penalty kick in the women’s soccer championship in Tokyo leading Team Canada to the gold.

Team Canada faced Sweden in the women’s soccer finals on Day 14 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After a 1-1 draw, Canada went on to win 3-2 in penalty kicks.

This is the first time Team Canada has won gold in women’s soccer. The team won bronze at the Rio 2016 and London 2012 Olympics.

Grosso is a senior at UT, but she’s originally from Vancouver. She’s not only Texas Soccer’s first-ever Olympic medalist, but first-ever Olympian, according to UT’s website .

The team sent Grosso a video message following the big win.

“Jules, we are so proud of,” the team said in the video. “Congratulations! Way to knock a ball 12-yards with pace to win a gold medal for your country. Absolutely fantastic.”

During her time at UT, Grosso was named Big 12 Conference Co-Freshman of the Year, a member of the Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Team and United Soccer Coaches Third-Team All-American.

Grosso also made the Canada Senior Women’s National Team for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

