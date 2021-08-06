Kicking off the 2021-2022 academic year, Governors State's Convocation will be held on Sept. 2 at 10 am in the

Center for Performing Arts--one of the first on campus events since the COVID-19 pandemic began over a year ago. Convocation is a longstanding tradition which welcomes new and returning students as the formal launch to the academic year. President Cheryl Green will lead the event celebrating the continued excellence of the university and will be joined on stage by Student Senate President Ruben Lopez who will be serving as the master of ceremonies to welcome the class of 2025 to Governors State.