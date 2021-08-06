863 Jackson Rd, Louisa, VA 23024

Peaceful serenity. This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, all ONE-LEVEL living house is just waiting for you to call it home. Nestled on over 17 acres, this property is perfect for those who want the privacy that comes with a rural lifestyle. And seeing as how this home was built in 2020, you don’t have to worry or ask about the age of the systems of the house, they are all like brand new! Cool features such as: open concept living room & kitchen (w/ an eat-in area), secondary living room, HUGE master suite with walk-in closet and soaking tub and shower. Plenty of room to build a nice back deck if you so desire. Make sure to check out the 3D tour in the link!