Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Brazil reports 42,159 COVID cases, 1,056 death in 24 hours

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil had 42,159 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,056 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday. The South American country has now registered 20,108,746 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 561,762, according to ministry data, in the world’s third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Brasilia#Reuters#The Health Ministry#South American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Brazil
Related
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

Here’s Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India reports most new COVID cases in three weeks

NEW DELHI, July 30 (Reuters) - India reported 44,230 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the most in three weeks, the latest evidence of a worrying trend of rising cases that has forced one state to lock down amid fears of another wave of infections. India was battered by the Delta...
Public HealthHouston Chronicle

Indonesia passes Brazil with most new COVID cases in world

Indonesia’s daily Covid-19 case count has passed Brazil’s to become the worst in the world, hitting a record 56,757 on Thursday as the highly-contagious delta variant rampages through the nation. Infections topped 40,000 for five straight days through Friday, a striking increase from less than 10,000 a month ago, and...
WorldThe Jewish Press

201 Israelis Hospitalized with COVID-19. Serious Cases Doubled in Past 10 Days

The number of new coronavirus cases diagnosed daily continues to climb exponentially. As of Sunday night, the Health Ministry reported there were 201 people hospitalized with the coronavirus. Most of the cases were linked to the Delta variant. Of those, 24 are in critical condition, with 19 of those requiring...
Public HealthPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

UK's top medic warns of 'scary' COVID numbers in hospital

LONDON — (AP) — The British government’s top medical adviser has warned that the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus could reach “quite scary” levels within weeks as cases soar as a result of the more contagious delta variant and the lifting of lockdown restrictions. Chief Medical Officer Chris...
Public HealthTimes News

WHO says COVID deaths up 21% in the last week

GENEVA (AP) - The World Health Organization says the number of coronavirus deaths globally jumped by 21% in the last week. Most of the 69,000 deaths were reported in the Americas and Southeast Asia. The U.N. health agency also noted that COVID-19 cases rose by 8% worldwide and that there are now nearly 194 million infections.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Italy reports seven more coronavirus deaths, 4,743 new infections

MILAN, July 25 (Reuters) - Italy reported seven coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday compared with five the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,743 from 5,140 on Saturday. Italy has registered 127,949 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February...
Public HealthThe Independent

As vaccinations send Covid-19 into retreat, Brazil finds new hope

Aldei Silva steps out of the hospital, takes off his mask and surveys the courtyard. The scene is peaceful: no families are screaming for help, no ambulances are lining up, no patients are being turned away and left to die. There is none of the chaos that the intensive care nurse has come to associate with this city’s protracted struggle against the coronavirus.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

India’s Coronavirus Death Toll Likely 3 to 4 Million, 10 Times More Than Reported, Official Says

A month after India started to crawl out from under the weight of its horrific third COVID-19 wave, a new report suggests the situation was far worse than has been reported. According to the Indian government’s chief economic adviser, the true extent of the death toll in the country is likely 10 times higher than the 414,000 official deaths attributed to the pandemic. The report suggests that the estimated excess deaths, which it defines as those recorded and those that were expected, is more likely between 3 million and 4.7 million between January 2020 and June 2021. Many of those who died in homes were buried or cremated privately, and not recorded as official COVID-19 deaths. The report said an accurate figure will in all likelihood “prove elusive” and that the true picture may never fully emerge. “True deaths are likely to be in the several millions not hundreds of thousands, making this arguably India’s worst human tragedy since Partition and independence,” the report said, referring to the bloody battle for independence in 1947 that saw more than one million people slaughtered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy