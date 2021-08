It has been over two decades since we spent more than 20-odd minutes at a time in the company of the residents of South Park, when Bigger, Longer & Uncut grossed $80M at the box-office way back in 1999, but now it seems that as a result of Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s $900M deal with ViacomCBS Inc. we’ll need to dust off our winter coats because two new feature length South Park movies are heading to Paramount+.