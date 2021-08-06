Cancel
Markets

Global Smart Grid Sensors Market | Analyzing Growth In Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry | Technavio

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the smart grid sensors market to grow by USD 122.47 million at almost 10% during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario and information on various vendors including ABB Ltd.( Switzerland) , Arteche Group( Spain) , Eaton Corporation Plc(US) , General Electric Co.(US) , Honeywell International Inc.(US) , Hubbell Inc.(US) , International Business Machines Corp.(US) , Itron Inc.(US) , Mitsubishi Electric Corp.( Japan) , and Xylem Inc. (US).

Discover electronic equipment & instruments industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Request a Free Sample Report!

The report on the smart grid sensors market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the transition toward smart grids.

The Smart Grid Sensors Market is segmented by technology (hardware components and software systems) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The increasing need for asset optimization will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The smart grid sensors market covers the following areas:

Smart Grid Sensors Market SizingSmart Grid Sensors Market ForecastSmart Grid Sensors Market Analysis

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" at only USD 3,000 a year to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Arteche Group
  • Eaton Corporation Plc
  • General Electric Co.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Hubbell Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Itron Inc.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • Xylem Inc.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:Global Distribution Automation Solutions Market - Global distribution automation solutions market is segmented by solution (field devices, communication systems, and software and services), deployment (system-level and customer-level), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Small Cell Power Amplifier Market - Global small cell power amplifier market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and type (32dB and above, 29dB to 31.5 dB, and up to 28.5 dB). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology
  • Hardware components - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Software systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Arteche Group
  • Eaton Corporation Plc
  • General Electric Co.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Hubbell Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Itron Inc.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • Xylem Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/smart-grid-sensors-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/smart-grid-sensors-market

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-smart-grid-sensors-market--analyzing-growth-in-electronic-equipment--instruments-industry--technavio-301350152.html

SOURCE Technavio

New York City, NY
Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
