Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

7 Surprising Truths About Your Unchurched Neighbors

By Sam Rainer
outreachmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey are your neighbors. When you pull out of your driveway, you wave at them as they water their lawn. Your kids attend the same school; they play touch football in your yard. You may have even picked up their mail while they were on vacation. But have you ever invited them to your church?

outreachmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#The Great Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionSalt Lake Tribune

Latest from Mormon Land: A new way to pay ‘tithing’ without giving a cent to the church

The Mormon Land newsletter is a weekly highlight reel of developments in and about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Want this free newsletter in your inbox? Subscribe here. You also can support Mormon Land with a donation at Patreon.com/mormonland, where you can get access to swag, exclusive content and a behind-the-scenes look at how our “Mormon Land” podcast comes together.
ReligionWashington Times

America’s new religion: Fake Christianity

Earlier this month, the Western Journal reported that the “American Church Has Fallen: Shocking Poll Shows ‘Fake Christianity’ Has Supplanted the Biblical Worldview.”. Writing for the Journal, Rachel Bratton said this: “American Christianity has fallen. Thanks to cultural corrosion and a lack of biblical literacy, a new ‘fake Christianity’ is now being preached within the American church.”
Religionguideposts.org

The Power of Adding Just One Word to Your Prayers

A friend of mine is a retired schoolteacher. She once told me that one of her grade school students would come to school every day with glasses so dirty she wondered how he could see anything. So, one day, she asked for his glasses and cleaned them. When he put them back on, his eyes widened, and he exclaimed, “Wow!”
6abc

Billy Graham's grandson, an evangelical pastor, in 'critical condition' with COVID-19

Billy Graham's grandson, the famed evangelical Pastor Jonathan Lotz, has been hospitalized with COVID-19. Anne Graham Lotz posted on Facebook that her son is in the ICU. "Fifty years ago, I could hold my son in my arms. Now I have placed him in the arms of Jesus. He has been hospitalized with COVID and is in critical condition," she wrote.
Religionclaytodayonline.com

Faith walk: Trust God with your Pain

Living a life of faith is a beautiful, life-changing blessing from God. However, it doesn’t mean we get a free pass from the pain of this life. Never forget that Jesus Himself experienced great pain, and He was the closest person there ever was to God. Christianity doesn’t take us away from all suffering in the world but rather gives us a way to process it, endure it and overcome it.
ReligionBelief.Net

What Does the Bible Say About Respect?

Respect is one of the most essential and fundamental principles of ethics. God’s Word calls us to love one another and treat others with respect. One of the Ten Commandments is to “love thy neighbor as thyself,” known as the ‘Golden Rule’ of ethics. This sacred verse from the book of Leviticus tells us to do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
ReligionDaily Gate City

New Pentecostal pastor wants his church more visible

“I walked in an atheist and then walked out apostolic.”. That’s the experience of Chris Frank, who only walked into a church building for the sake of his girlfriend, now wife, Amanda Frank. That was in February of 2009. Twelve years later, Chris Frank is the new pastor of the...
ReligionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Netflix's Pray Away Doc Exposes the Abuse of Anti-LGBTQ+ Group Exodus International

Netflix's latest documentary, Pray Away, sheds light on the harmful effects and abuse caused by gay conversion therapy organizations, specifically Exodus International. The Christian group was formed in 1976 and claimed it could "cure" same-sex attraction through faith, prayer, and therapy. Exodus International was one of the nation's largest conversion therapy networks before it officially shut down in 2013, so what happened?
ReligionWinston-Salem Journal

Crow: Why are there so many Protestant denominations?

On a visit to Anytown, USA, one would find a main street. There are over 7,000 Main Streets in America. (https://www.nlc.org/resource/most-common-u-s-street-names/) What does this fact have to do with religion? On these main streets, there would be many houses of worship for different faiths and denominations. It is obvious that in this country, freedom of religious expression is supported by the First Amendment.
Religionjhkim.work

The Scriptures – The Rule of Faith for Christians

“Wanting to satisfy the crowd, Pilate released Barabbas to them. He had Jesus flogged, and handed him over to be crucified” (Mark 15:15). The context of the verse is the “trial” of Jesus before Pilate. Pilate knew Jesus was innocent. There was not a doubt in his mind. Pilate absolutely...
ReligionTulsa World

Pastor’s Corner: Choose to be a person of prayer and not worry

“Rejoice in the Lord always; again, I will say, Rejoice. Let your gentleness be known to everyone. The Lord is near. Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” -Philippians 4:4-7.
ReligionFrontiersman

God uses the tragedies of life

(One Perfect Life Chapters 113-118) Jesus begins this portion of the Gospel by looking ahead to when He will ultimately judge the earth. But before He can judge, He must first sacrifice Himself in order to save those who believe in Him (Luke 12:49-53). While Jesus message of love should be the most unifying message of all time, satan has blinded many into not only failing to respond favorably to Jesus but to actively oppose Him. Jesus criticizes the people for their lack of discernment.
Religionrevivalandreformation.org

Bible Only for Priests

My heart longed to study the Bible, but my church leader told me that the Bible was only for priests. Let me tell you what happened. I grew up in a Christian family and always was active in my church in Kodo village, Timor-Leste. When I was 23, I began...
Religionmorrowcountysentinel.com

Preacher’s Point: If I should die before the rapture

This week’s column is an open letter to the world, especially my grandchildren and all those that should live beyond my demise. I was born again in my mid-teens. Almost immediately, I began to hear of an event called “the rapture.” I fell in love with Biblical prophecy. The first passage I memorized was John 14:1-6, where Jesus informs us He is preparing mansions for us and is coming back to take us there.
Religionam630theword.com

Why Does Jesus Walk on Water in the Bible?

Two summers ago, my family drove out to a little lake just Southeast of Seattle for our annual All Church Retreat. We pulled in shortly before check-in, so my husband took our three-year-old out to the water. A few minutes behind them, I meandered over towards the dock full of people I knew. I heard a splash, and immediately there was a commotion among the many adults and kids. I couldn’t tell what had happened until I got to the end of the long fishing dock and found my daughter drenched and in tears. Without looking, she had walked directly off the dock and into the water. One of our friends heard the splash and very quickly dove in after her. Needless to say, she could not walk on the water. One step off, and she began to drown.
ReligionBelief.Net

How to Fast According to the Bible

Chances are you are among the massive majority of Christians who rarely or never fast. It’s not because you haven’t read your Bible, or heard about the power of fasting, or that you don't genuinely want to do it. It's more likely that you simply don't know how to, or if it even should be done.
ReligionHanford Sentinel

Christ and Common Sense: Feminism and femininity

Rebecca Lemke is an author and blogger who writes about her struggle to live as a woman of God in a godless society. I was struck by an article she wrote titled, “Feminism tried to steal my femininity.”. In it she says, “Feminism, not the patriarchy, was what tried to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy