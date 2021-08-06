Cancel
Global Breakfast Cereals Market Report 2021-2027 - Ready To Eat Cereals (RTEC) Market Strive To Attract Fussy Millennials

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breakfast Cereals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Breakfast Cereals Market to Reach $49.7 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Breakfast Cereals estimated at US$40.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Cold Cereals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2% CAGR and reach US$32.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hot Cereals segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGRThe Breakfast Cereals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Breakfast Cereals: Catering to Varied Needs of Diverse Cultures and Demographics
  • Market Snapshots
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Novel Eating/Storage Preferences Continue to Sustain Demand
  • Saturated North America Slowing Down Global Growth Rate
  • Market Sees Parallel Increase in Volume Consumption
  • Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
  • Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth
  • Important Factors Sustaining Global Growth
  • Increasing Health-Consciousness among Consumers
  • Convenience
  • Increasing Impulse Purchases
  • Greater Options
  • Customization to Local Tastes
  • Hot Cereals Set to Revive Market
  • Competitive Landscape: A Look at Market Majors
  • Vendors Adopt Various Different Strategies
  • Companies Move towards Digital Targeting
  • Brands Face Growing Competition from Private Label Vendors
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Alara Wholefoods Ltd. (UK)
  • Attune Foods ( USA)
  • AVEES Products India ( India)
  • B&G Foods, Inc. ( USA)
  • Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC ( USA)
  • Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods ( USA)
  • Food For Life Baking Co., Inc. ( USA)
  • General Mills, Inc. ( USA)
  • Kellogg Company ( USA)
  • mymuesli GmbH ( Germany)
  • Mornflake Oats Limited (UK)
  • McKee Foods Corporation ( USA)
  • Nestle S.A. ( Switzerland)
  • Post Holdings, Inc. ( USA)
  • Post Consumer Brands, LLC ( USA)
  • The Weetabix Food Company (UK)
  • Pristine ( Malaysia)
  • Quaker Oats Company ( USA)
  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. ( USA)
  • The Jordans & Ryvita Company (UK)
  • Weight Watchers International, Inc. ( USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All-Natural Cereals Drives Steady Market Demand
  • Organic and Whole Grain Based Cereals Witness Strong Market Penetration
  • Manufacturers Join Health and Wellness Bandwagon, Embrace Ancient Grains
  • Salt/Sugar/Fat-free Products Register Declining Demand
  • Breakfast Cereal Innovations: Reinvigorating Market Growth
  • Rise of Vegetarianism Favors Market Adoption
  • Functional/Fortified Yogurts: Competing or a Complimentary Option?
  • Demand for Cereal Bars Gains Momentum, Benefits Market Expansion
  • Gluten-free Cereal: The New Buzzword
  • Ready to Eat Cereals (RTEC) Market Strive to Attract Fussy Millennials
  • RTEC for Children Gain Favorable Nutritional Profile,Bodes Well for Market Penetration
  • Manufacturers Target Children and Specific Adult Groups
  • Snack Foods to Cannibalize the Conventional Breakfast Cereals Market
  • Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
  • Ballooning Global Population Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities
  • Child Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver
  • Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth in RTEC Consumption
  • Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Demand for RTEC in Emerging Economies
  • Shrinking Family Size Favors Smaller Packaging of Cereals
  • Breakfast Cereals: Big Hit Among Working Women

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Japan
  • China
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • United Kingdom
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Rest Of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Australia
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Rest Of Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Rest Of Latin America
  • Middle East
  • Iran
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest Of Middle East
  • Africa

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 78

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/trlz5g

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-breakfast-cereals-market-report-2021-2027---ready-to-eat-cereals-rtec-market-strive-to-attract-fussy-millennials-301350395.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

