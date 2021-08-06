Global Breakfast Cereals Market Report 2021-2027 - Ready To Eat Cereals (RTEC) Market Strive To Attract Fussy Millennials

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breakfast Cereals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Breakfast Cereals Market to Reach $49.7 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Breakfast Cereals estimated at US$40.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$49.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.

Cold Cereals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2% CAGR and reach US$32.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hot Cereals segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGRThe Breakfast Cereals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Breakfast Cereals: Catering to Varied Needs of Diverse Cultures and Demographics

Market Snapshots

Recent Market Activity

Novel Eating/Storage Preferences Continue to Sustain Demand

Saturated North America Slowing Down Global Growth Rate

Market Sees Parallel Increase in Volume Consumption

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Important Factors Sustaining Global Growth

Increasing Health-Consciousness among Consumers

Convenience

Increasing Impulse Purchases

Greater Options

Customization to Local Tastes

Hot Cereals Set to Revive Market

Competitive Landscape: A Look at Market Majors

Vendors Adopt Various Different Strategies

Companies Move towards Digital Targeting

Brands Face Growing Competition from Private Label Vendors

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alara Wholefoods Ltd. (UK)

Attune Foods ( USA)

AVEES Products India ( India)

B&G Foods, Inc. ( USA)

Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC ( USA)

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods ( USA)

Food For Life Baking Co., Inc. ( USA)

General Mills, Inc. ( USA)

Kellogg Company ( USA)

mymuesli GmbH ( Germany)

Mornflake Oats Limited (UK)

McKee Foods Corporation ( USA)

Nestle S.A. ( Switzerland)

Post Holdings, Inc. ( USA)

Post Consumer Brands, LLC ( USA)

The Weetabix Food Company (UK)

Pristine ( Malaysia)

Quaker Oats Company ( USA)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. ( USA)

The Jordans & Ryvita Company (UK)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. ( USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All-Natural Cereals Drives Steady Market Demand

Organic and Whole Grain Based Cereals Witness Strong Market Penetration

Manufacturers Join Health and Wellness Bandwagon, Embrace Ancient Grains

Salt/Sugar/Fat-free Products Register Declining Demand

Breakfast Cereal Innovations: Reinvigorating Market Growth

Rise of Vegetarianism Favors Market Adoption

Functional/Fortified Yogurts: Competing or a Complimentary Option?

Demand for Cereal Bars Gains Momentum, Benefits Market Expansion

Gluten-free Cereal: The New Buzzword

Ready to Eat Cereals (RTEC) Market Strive to Attract Fussy Millennials

RTEC for Children Gain Favorable Nutritional Profile,Bodes Well for Market Penetration

Manufacturers Target Children and Specific Adult Groups

Snack Foods to Cannibalize the Conventional Breakfast Cereals Market

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Ballooning Global Population Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Child Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth in RTEC Consumption

Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Demand for RTEC in Emerging Economies

Shrinking Family Size Favors Smaller Packaging of Cereals

Breakfast Cereals: Big Hit Among Working Women

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest Of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest Of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 78

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/trlz5g

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-breakfast-cereals-market-report-2021-2027---ready-to-eat-cereals-rtec-market-strive-to-attract-fussy-millennials-301350395.html

SOURCE Research and Markets