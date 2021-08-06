PetSafe® Introduces Happy Ride® Door Protectors, Adds New Color To Popular Bench Seat Covers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSafe ® brand, a global leader in pet product solutions, is extending its Happy Ride ® travel line with the addition of Happy Ride® Door Protectors, a set of waterproof and stain resistant door panels designed for a cleaner, more enjoyable travel experience with your pet. In addition to the door protectors, PetSafe ® now offers a black color in its line of Happy Ride ® Bench Seat Covers.

The Happy Ride ® Door Protectors are easy to install, with simple tabs that slide between the car window and the door panel. They are waterproof and stain resistant for dirty paws, and both left- and right-side door protectors come with mesh cargo pockets for adventure gear and dog park essentials. The product is machine washable, and the top textured rubber keeps furry family members from slipping while taking in the views from outside of the car.

The Happy Ride® Bench Seat Cover protects your seats from moisture, mud, and dog hair, and now available in black, blends in perfectly with modern vehicle designs. The waterproof bench seat cover fits the back of most cars, trucks, and SUVs, and installs quickly and easily with the adjustable straps and seat anchors. The cover also allows for easy use with seat belts when a passenger rides in the back seat.

"PetSafe ® travel products are made to ensure both pets and pet parents enjoy being on the go together, and safety is always our main priority," says Mandie Sweetnam, PetSafe ® Category Manager for Travel and Access. "However, it's nice when we can also merge today's design and décor trends with the needs of the customer and their furry best friends. The door protectors and new bench seat covers certainly accomplish those product goals, and we're proud to add them to our trusted Happy Ride ® line."

The PetSafe ® Happy Ride ® Door Protectors and the Happy Ride ® Bench Seat Covers are available for purchase at petsafe.net and major retailers.

About PetSafe ®PetSafe ® is dedicated to keeping pets healthy, safe and happy through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe ® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe ® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation ®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit petsafe.net.

