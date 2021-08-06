Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

WATCH: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler Media Day

By John E. Hoover
Posted by 
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xu21S_0bKIAX2r00

At OU Media Day on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler discusses NIL, the SEC, the College Football Playoff, this team's focus, his growth as a leader and more.

Comments / 0

AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
444
Followers
687
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Ou Media Day#Nil#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former ESPN Host Trey Wingo Has Landed A New Job

On Tuesday afternoon, fans learned that longtime ESPN host Trey Wingo reportedly landed a new job. According to a report from Richard Deitsch of the Athletic, Wingo landed a job with Caesars. The former NFL Draft host now owns a new title: Chief Trends Officer and Brand Ambassador for Caesars Sportsbook.
Alabama StateScarlet Nation

Nick Saban provides injury updates on three Alabama players

Alabama kicked off its fall camp at the week at close to full strength. However, there was one noticeable absence as LaBryan Ray was missing from drills during the media viewing period of practice Friday. Sunday, Nick Saban provided an update on the redshirt senior defensive lineman, stating that he suffered a groin injury earlier this summer.
Alabama State247Sports

Nick Saban impressed by Alabama OC Bill O'Brien so far

Alabama will open the 2021 college football season as the favorite to repeat as national champion even with the Crimson Tide having to replace a ton of talent on offense. That does not just apply to the roster, either — former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian accepted Texas' head coaching job, and Nick Saban replaced him with former Penn State and Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien.
NFLgainesvillebizreport.com

Chris Doering Mortgage to Sponsor FWAA All-America Team and Steve Spurrier First Year Coach Award

Chris Doering Mortgage has teamed up with the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) for the sponsorship of its 2021 Freshman All-America Team including establishing Doering’s former coach, Steve Spurrier, as the namesake of the FWAA First-Year Coach Award. This will be the 21st straight season in which the FWAA has named a Freshman All-America Team and the 20th consecutive year for the First-Year Coach, although the first time with a namesake for the award.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban addresses absence of Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley from fall practice

As Alabama took to the field to open its fall practice this weekend, one key player that was missing from the field was tight end Jahleel Bilingsley. He didn’t make significant contributions to the offense as a freshman in 2019 but saw his stock rise in 2020 as he recorded 18 catches for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns. In the College Football Playoff National Championship against Ohio State, he totaled 2 catches for 27 yards.
NFLnbcsportsedge.com

2022 NFL Draft QB rankings: Malik Willis

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. 2022 NFL Draft preseason QB rankings. 25. Tanner Morgan | Minnesota |...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
FootballPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spencer Rattler talks Theo Wease and Jadon Haselwood return

There are high expectations placed on Oklahoma’s receiving corps entering 2021. Theo Wease and Jadon Haselwood return in key roles in Spencer Rattler’s supporting cast. OU receivers dropped nine passes in the end zone in 2020, and Lincoln Riley vocalized his disappointment in the unit’s production after the season. Gone are the days of household names CeeDee Lamb and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. New rising stars in Crimson and Cream now have opportunities. Players will have to step up.
NFLtdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban says RB Trey Sanders is close to being 100 percent

Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided some good news regarding redshirt sophomore running back Trey Sanders during his Sunday Zoom call with reporters. Saban shared that Sanders is getting close to being back to 100 percent after missing all of last season with injury. “Trey Sanders I think is getting...
College Sportssportswar.com

Rewatching ACC Media Day

Apart from Fuente erroneously saying that they are the number one sports brand in Virginia, he also spoke about NIL and the impact on VT football: “We have an opportunity for our alumni and businesses to help our players in a legal way now”. Now I could be wrong, but I interpret this as him saying that they helped their players illegally before. Although it’s not surprising, I just think it’s funny that Fuente would slip up like that.
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners underrated in preseason poll, Texas overrated

We have reached that point in the preseason, the polls are out and they are good for water cooler talk around the office. Whether you believe preseason rankings are irrelevant, they do give you an idea of where the nation sees each team. For Oklahoma, the hype train has reached a fever pitch. The fan base and media alike see the Crimson and Cream competing for the CFP come January.

Comments / 0

Community Policy