49ers roster moves: Anthony Zettel retires; Davin Bellamy signed; Jauan Jennings, Emmanuel Moseley activated

By Site Staff, follow
49erswebzone.com
 5 days ago

The San Francisco 49ers have announced that defensive lineman Anthony Zettel has retired from the NFL, which opened up a spot on the San Francisco roster. In a corresponding move, the team has signed defensive lineman Davin Bellamy to a one-year deal.

