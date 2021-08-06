49ers roster moves: Anthony Zettel retires; Davin Bellamy signed; Jauan Jennings, Emmanuel Moseley activated
The San Francisco 49ers have announced that defensive lineman Anthony Zettel has retired from the NFL, which opened up a spot on the San Francisco roster. In a corresponding move, the team has signed defensive lineman Davin Bellamy to a one-year deal.www.49erswebzone.com
