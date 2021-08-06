49ers roster moves: Anthony Zettel retires; Davin Bellamy signed; Jauan Jennings, Emmanuel Moseley activated

Ogemaw Heights alum and former Detroit Lion Anthony Zettel has announced his retirement from the NFL in a social media post on Thursday. “I believe passion and energy is an essential part of being a leader and elite athlete,” Zettel wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “I have always said that when you lose those components, it is time to find something different that motivates and inspires you. Today I share bittersweet news that after much deliberation and reflection, I have decided to walk away from the sport that has given me so much over the years.”