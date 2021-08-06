Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Mr. Clean Car Wash Opens In Oxford, FL

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

OXFORD, Fla., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Clean Car Wash, a gold standard in car care and services and a licensed brand from Procter & Gamble, announced today it has opened in Oxford with its new Express car wash format, located at 11822 N. US 301. This marks the brand's second new Express format in the state and highlights the widespread expansion plans across the southeast with many locations in the pipeline.

To celebrate its grand opening, Mr. Clean Car Wash will be offering Unlimited package specials (wash all month for an introductory price), from $5* for the first month. A contest will be in place where guests will have a chance to win free car washes for a year*.

"Mr. Clean Car Wash is determined to deliver an exceptional experience for its guests and prides itself for being a trusted brand across the country," said Phillip O'Reilly, CEO of MCCW.

Bruce Arnett Sr., founded Carnett's Car Wash in 1988 with his sons Bruce, Brett and Brandon in Lawrenceville, GA. They entered a working relationship with a wholly owned subsidiary of Procter & Gamble to rebrand as Mr. Clean Car Wash in 2008. In 2012, Carnett's Management Company purchased the operating company and became the exclusive licensee of the MCCW brand.

"Mr. Clean is the go-to resource for consumers who are looking for a trusted cleaning brand, and we're ecstatic to bring the Mr. Clean Car Wash brand to the area," said Bruce Arnett, Jr. CEO, Carnett's Management Company, the parent company of Mr. Clean Car Wash.

About Mr. Clean Car WashWhat began as America's favorite name in household cleaning has grown into its legendary brand to car care - Mr. Clean Car Wash. An officially licensed brand from Procter & Gamble who is well known and one of the world's most respected and successful companies for more than 180 years. A premium-quality car wash experience, we guarantee your satisfaction. MCCW is also designed to recycle and filter the water we use to make the most of our natural resources.

*Visit location for details.

Contact: Stuart WilliamsCarnett's Management CompanyMr. Clean Car Wash SWilliams@MrCleanCarWash.com

Related Links/additional information: MrCleanCarWash.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mr-clean-car-wash-opens-in-oxford-fl-301350576.html

SOURCE Mr. Clean Car Wash

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Mr Clean#Procter Gamble#Oxford#Oxford#Express#Mccw#Mrcleancarwash Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Forsyth, GAmymcr.net

Big Peach Car Wash now open

Big Peach Car Wash on North Lee Street, in front of Plantation Hill Shopping Center, held a Grand Opening the weekend of July 17-18 and cleaned hundreds of vehicles. It is Forsyth’s first express full service car wash. Co-owner Wes Cone said all went well with the opening. As you can see there was plenty of service with a smile. Big Peach offers a variety of single wash and monthly plans. (Photos/Diane Glidewell)
TrafficTelegraph

Petrol cars under attack in Oxford's clean air drive

It’s 5pm and cars are already queuing on Oxford’s east side. Drivers pull up the handbrake as they sit on the narrow road, chugging out fumes and blaring out music. “As you can see there is a lot of traffic,” says Owen Mansel-Chan, 37, as a line of cars builds up next to his house during afternoon rush hour. “It was blissful during the pandemic.”
Wilmington, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Fins Car Wash Opens Third Wilmington Location

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — FINS of AAA has opened its third Wilmington location, making the car wash its 5th location in North Carolina and 11th in total. The newest Fins Car Wash is located at 911 S. College Rd., Wilmington, N.C. 28403. “We’re thrilled to expand our services in the...
Roseville, CArosevilletoday.com

Dirt Busters Car Wash

Serving clients since 2009, Dirt Buster’s Car Wash is a dependable car wash and detailing center in Roseville, CA. We offer car wash, detailing, window tinting, windshield replacement and repair, and smog check. 3995 Douglas Blvd. Roseville, CA 95661. (916) 791-3515.
Las Vegas, NVTimes Union

GO Car Wash Acquires Quick and Clean Car Wash in Las Vegas, NV

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. GO Car Wash expanded its presence in the entertainment capital of the world with the acquisition of Quick and Clean Car Wash based in Las Vegas, NV. With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate 53 locations in three diverse markets across the United States. This acquisition is the 5th location in Las Vegas with many more in development.
MusicPosted by
TheStreet

Rainforest Prepares To Host Car Wash Karaoke Event

CLEVELAND, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Locally owned Rainforest Car Wash is preparing to put its own spin on karaoke with an upcoming Car Wash Karaoke event. From August 1st - 14th, record yourself singing along to any song while going through the tunnel at any of Rainforest's 4 convenient locations, post your recording to your social media, and tag Rainforest! One lucky winner will win 1 year of free unlimited car washes. The event's 2nd place winner will receive 3 months of free unlimited washing.
CarsAutoblog

Top 10 best car washing tools

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Although washing your car seems simple enough, many people don't realize that most of the scratches on your paint are created during improper washing. If you're interested in learning how a pro detailer does it, you can check out our Autoblog Details series right here. The video above is part of that series and features AMMO's Larry Kosilla as he goes through the 10 best tools for washing your ride safely. We've included links to the products below.
CarsMan Made DIY

How to Properly Clean Leather Car Seats

When it comes to our vehicles, there are certain factors that can take the visual appeal to another level. Leather seats are one of those factors. When comparing leather seats versus fabric seats, there really is no comparison. But when those leather seats become dirty, they require a special touch...
Bowling Green, KYBowling Green Daily News

New ‘mega’ car wash coming to Bowling Green

J. Warner Ventures Inc. has chosen Bowling Green for the site of a new Cheetah Clean Auto Car Wash that the company says will be the largest car-cleaning facility in Kentucky. A groundbreaking was July 19 on Cave Mill Station Boulevard. Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.
Forest Park, ILForest Park Review

Noise and a car wash

Under the vagaries of Forest Park’s arcane zoning laws — most old, tightly-built towns have arcane zoning laws — building a new, amped-up car wash on the exact site of a former car wash on Harlem Avenue was easy. The new Crystal Car Wash, built at a reported cost of $5 million, was grandfathered in. That, even though the new venture was far different — modern, sleek and loaded with free vacuums — than what it replaced.
Lansford, PAbrctv13.com

Mr. Buster's Dog Wash Opens in Lansford

A brand new do-it-yourself dog wash opens in Lansford. The owners named the new business after their very first dog Buster. It's just ten dollars to wash your dog at Mr. Busters Dog Wash on Patterson Street. You can shampoo, rinse, and blow dry. The raised tub means it's easy on your back and, even better, it keeps the dirty job out of your home bathroom.
CarsLeavenworth Times

It’s a race to nowhere, but the car will be clean

I have 13 car wash tokens in my glovebox. When the machine started spitting them out, I thought they were quarters after it sucked in my $20 bill. Who knew the car wash doesn’t give change? I certainly didn’t see a sign saying all change will be in tokens. Not that I don’t plan on washing my car again, I just wasn’t planning on it being anytime soon.
Carsfastcar.co.uk

SHIFT WATERLESS WASH BY SHIFT CAR CARE

Shift Car Care has launched its new Shift Waterless Wash, an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional car washes. If like me the first thing you thought of when hearing the words “waterless wash” was to panic at the thought of the grime and general crap that sits on top of your paintwork from day-to-day driving, keep reading. Shift Waterless Wash by Shift Car Care (owned by Auto Finesse), uses an advanced formula, infused with polymer technology to ensure that cleaning paintwork, vinyl, glass, trim and wheels is completely safe and scratch-free.
Hamilton, OHJournal-News

New car wash planned for Hamilton shopping center

Ohio-based company set to add location to Crossings at Gunn Eden Shopping Center. A Flying Ace Express Car Wash is a planned addition for the Crossings at Gunn Eden Shopping Center. The car wash, to be located in the 700 block of NW Washington Boulevard, behind First Financial Bank and...
Oxford, CTprimepublishers.com

Hydro-Clean of Oxford Knows How to Make Houses Look Brand New

OXFORD — Chances are you clean, or at least think about cleaning, the inside of your house. With all the chores to be done inside, it’s easy to forget that the outside of your house gets dirty too. Andy Gazsi, the owner-operator of Hydro-Clean, knows a thing or two about cleaning houses and making, at least the outside of your house, look brand new. Mr. Gazsi recently spoke to Voices about his services and his 25 years experience in power washing houses.
Manteca Bulletin

Car wash being built in Spreckels Park

Construction on Whisper Express Car Wash is nearing the end. Located at 1350 Phoenix Drive in Manteca – directly behind the Spreckels Park Staples – the self-service car wash will feature a fully-loaded express tunnel. At 130 feet, Whisper will have a modern high-tech drive-thru tunnel, according to owners Sam...
Carsdidyouknowcars.com

The Ultimate Guide to Car Cleaning

Owing a car is an accomplishment for most people and an easy thing. But, not everyone is familiar with the art of keeping their car clean and healthy. People might opt for car wash services once in a blue moon and think they are maintaining their car properly; well, they are wrong. You can clean your car regularly at home, and it is not difficult – all you need to have are some car wash chemicals, handy tools, and have good knowledge on the topic. Let’s discuss car cleaning in detail.
Public SafetyBBC

Disability campaigner stranded after hotel shower fall

A disability campaigner was left naked and feeling vulnerable when she fell in a hotel bathroom where an emergency alarm cord was tied up out of reach. Jennie Berry, a wheelchair user from Hartlepool, lay on the floor for 20 minutes after the accessible shower seat broke in her room on Saturday.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Airline passenger criticised for dumping inflight meal in plane aisle

A picture of an airline passenger who dumped their rubbish-loaded inflight meal tray in the plane aisle has drawn criticism.The photo shows the traveller’s tray on the floor, loaded with an uneaten baguette and empty cups and containers, with the area around it covered in tissue, bits of plastic and other rubbish.It was uploaded to Reddit with the caption: “Man dumps his food into the aisle after he ate what he wants”.The anonymous male passenger’s actions drew the ire of Reddit users.“That's literally an emergency hazard!” wrote one.“As someone who flies (‘flew’ cause Covid) a lot, this makes me feel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy