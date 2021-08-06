Commissioners vote to open improved roads, motocross track immediately

Buy Now Talyn Bolin, 14, launches from Tabletop at the Mount Emily Recreation Area motocross and dirtbike track on Sunday, June 27, 2021. The Union County Board of Commissioners voted on Wednesday, Aug. 4, to open improved roads and motocross track at MERA immediately to motor vehicles. MERA had been closed since July 21 because of high fire danger due to drought and hot weather. Alex Wittwer/The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — All-terrain vehicles are again rolling at the Mount Emily Recreation Area.

ATVs are reappearing at MERA after the Union County Board of Commissioners voted on Wednesday, Aug. 4, to open its improved roads and its motocross track immediately to motor vehicles. MERA had been closed since July 21 because of high fire danger due to drought and hot weather.

The roads opened are Road 201, known as Mainline; Road 202-Mount Emily Road; Road 203-Highline Road and Road 208-Easy Out Road. These are all rough dirt and gravel roads with no flammable vegetation. Everyone taking a vehicle on these roads must have an ATV permit. Only people with four-wheel drive vehicles with high road clearance should use these roads because they are so rough, said Sean Chambers, Union County’s parks coordinator.

Anyone driving on these roads must carry water and a shovel because of Oregon Department of Forestry fire rules.

The motocross trail now open again is near Fox Hill Road and is for motorcycles. All motorcycles using this trail also must carry a shovel and have water close by, Chambers said.

The Aug. 4 action by the commissioners was the second move toward fully reopening MERA after the July vote that completely closed it. MERA was reopened for nonmotorized activities on July 28.

Significant fire restrictions are still in place at MERA where no camping or smoking is allowed.

The continuing reopening of MERA reflects the increasing moisture the Grande Ronde Valley has received in recent weeks and cooler temperatures. It also reflects a recent increase in available wildfire fighting equipment, according to Donna Beverage, a Union County commissioner.

Beverage said that a number of firefighting vehicles belonging to Union County fire departments had been out of the county fighting fires but have since returned.

Commissioners oppose Rivers Democracy Act

The Union County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Aug. 4 opposing the Rivers Democracy Act, which Congress is considering.

The legislation would apply Wild and Scenic River designations to nearly 4,700 miles of Oregon rivers, streams, creeks, gulches and unnamed tributaries. The total would include more than 135 miles in Union County along 26 stretches of rivers, streams and creeks.

The legislation would apply half-mile buffer restrictions to waterways designated as Wild and Scenic. This would impact, according to the county’s resolution, economic development, public access, water resource management, forest and vegetation management, ranching and grazing, mining and activities in Oregon on an estimated 3 million acres of public land in Oregon, including 86,400 acres in Union County.

The resolution also states that Wild and Scenic designation could increase fire danger in Union County because it does not direct or authorize federal agencies like the Forest Service to use land management tools to remove wildfire fuels.

“Nothing specifically states that the Forest Service would do this,” Beverage said during the Aug. 4 meeting, adding that no funding would be provided for the work through the Democratic Rivers Act legislation.

The River Democracy Act was introduced about five months ago, but since then no meaningful maps of where the Wild and Scenic designations would be in Union County have been provided to the public by Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, according to the resolution.

“I’m disappointed by the lack of transparency,” said Union County Commissioner Matt Scarfo.