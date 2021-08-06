Cancel
Comet Recently Discovered Might Be Visible in Iowa Next Summer

By James Patrick
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new comet discovered last month is just beginning to come close to our inner solar system. It might be visible -- at least via binoculars -- just before next summer arrives. Scientists first observed C/2021 O3 on July 26 in Hawaii. It was spotted more than four times Earth’s distance from the sun. Scientists believe it will be closest to the sun around the third week of April 2022. The comet’s closest distance to Earth will be after this, around the beginning of the middle of May 2022.

