How to Make John Lennon's Favorite Cocktail, the Brandy Alexander

George Harrison was all of 27 years old when he started making what became All Things Must Pass, in May 1970. The Beatles, the band to which he had dedicated his musical life since he was 15, were over, and Harrison spent the summer and fall in the studio, hammering out songs he had been sitting on and building new ones. He assembled an all-star cast of peers, from pal Eric Clapton and future Domino Bobby Whitlock to semi-Beatles Klaus Voormann and Billy Preston to actual Beatles Ringo Starr and John Lennon and a dozen more. Produced with his usual, sound-stacking excess by Phil Spector, Harrison famously emerged in the fall with a triple-album doorstopper, proof positive that the Quiet One, once given time and space, had a ton to say. Listening to All Things Must Pass for the first time is like finding out your younger cousin was smart and funny after the older ones, never letting their kid brother get a word in edgewise, moved out of the house.