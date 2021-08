• In response to the (Friday, Aug. 6, front-page) article where the publisher, Mr. Mulligan, is retiring: It’s a shame. He’s a man of integrity, honesty and I have a lot of respect for him and admiration for him. It’s very sad to see him go. It’s a sad day for Citrus County. I wish you luck, Mr. Mulligan. Enjoy your retirement, because you deserve it.