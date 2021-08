Here’s an updated look; New comments from the NASCAR track. Hours after the race, track officials went to work. Before the day was over, they started taking the walls down. “It’s just taking something that’s great, like Atlanta Motor Speedway is, and perfecting it. And it’s to adjust to the future; it’s to adjust to the Next Gen car. I believe that’s what’s happening and it’s the right timing,” Kurt Busch said after his win in Atlanta.